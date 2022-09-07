Read full article on original website
KSLTV
New nationwide 988 suicide and crisis hotline sees success in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Since 988 launched nationwide in July, the suicide and crisis lifeline has seen an increase in calls in Utah. Rachel Lucynski, director of community crisis services with Huntsman Mental Health Institute, said they have seen a 35% increase from August 2021 to 2022 in calls to 988 versus the old 10-digit number.
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
KSLTV
Smoky skies could be persistent problem in Utah this fall
SALT LAKE CITY — Most of Utah hasn’t had a lot of bad air quality from wildfire smoke this summer, especially compared to last year. But wildfires burning to the north and west of Utah are now pumping in a lot of smoky air. Unfortunately, we could be in for several smoky periods over the next few weeks.
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Gephardt Daily
20 designs emerge as semifinalists in community effort to create new Utah flag
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A community effort to create a new state flag representing Utah today while honoring the state’s history has produced 20 options for Utahns to consider. The More Than a Flag Project reviewed more than 7,000 flag ideas —...
KSLTV
Cooler temperatures moving into Utah along with smokey skies
SALT LAKE CITY — The heatwave that brought record-setting temperatures all across Utah is finally gone. The trade-off is parts of Utah will see smokey skies. KSL meteorologist Matt Jonson said, “The cooler air is here! Along with it came the wildfire smoke, courtesy to the fires to our north. Wildfire smoke will vary in thickness but should stick around through early next week.”
Utah politician, lawyer told LDS bishop not to report abuse, docs show
A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the church advised a bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, according to records filed in a lawsuit.
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
KSLTV
Accused of voting illegally, Florida man asks ‘what did I do wrong?’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — CBS4 talked with one of the people arrested last month, accused of illegally voting, and he’s asking, what did he really do wrong?. The day officers came to arrest 71-year-old Nathaniel Singleton at his relative’s house, he was still at work when he got a call about the officers who came looking for him. “Police was out there in the yard, guns drawn, come out, we know you’re in there,” he told CBS4.
Unwanted pet fish being found in Utah waters, says DWR
UTAH, — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) issued a statement on Thursday reminding the public it is illegal to release their unwanted pet fish or move fish caught from […]
ksl.com
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
ksl.com
It's almost leaf peeping season — but when will Utah's fall colors arrive?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now in meteorological fall despite what your thermometer said throughout the first week of September. That means the leaf peeping season is just around the corner. It's an especially wonderful time to venture out into Utah's wilderness to see its foothills, mountains and valleys covered in a mixture of yellows, oranges and reds.
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
KSLTV
Trauma surgeon gives sobering perspective as Utah wraps up its 100 Deadliest Days
MURRAY, Utah — At Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Dr. David Morris is always preparing for the next patient to enter the emergency room doors. “Our job is to find out what is wrong as quickly as possible, and that’s not a super pleasant process,” said Morris, who is also the medical director for general surgery at the hospital.
Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
KSLTV
Utah family hopes to bring loved one home from Japanese prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family is watching and waiting as their loved one, a U.S. Navy Lieutenant, sits in a Japanese prison after a medical accident killed two people. Lt. Ridge Alkonis was deployed to Japan and has lived there with his wife, Brittany Alkonis, and three kids for six years.
KSLTV
Crews searching for man who possibly drowned at Flaming Gorge
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are looking for a man who went underwater and has not resurfaced at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. According to Daggett County Sheriff Erik Baily, the 35-year-old man was boating with friends near Horsehoe Canyon at approximately 3:15 pm Saturday. At some point, the man went underwater and did not resurface.
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
KSLTV
Oklahoma man charged after stealing $12K in Pokémon cards
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department, on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was robbed. Windows and display cases were shattered, and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
kmyu.tv
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
