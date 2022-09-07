ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

ABC 4

Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Deer Creek State Park shuts down boat ramps early

Due to low water levels, a popular state park in Wasatch County closed its boat ramps at its reservoir Thursday. Deer Creek State Park near Midway, the seventh most-visited state park in Utah last year, is no longer allowing most boats on the lake. The main boat ramp is barricaded, and the ramp at the Island Resort area is open for people to use at their own risk.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
1420 WBSM

Seekonk Hiker Dies in 30-Foot Fall on Utah Trail

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH — Greater Salt Lake Unified Police say a 22-year-old man from Seekonk, MA has died in Utah after falling around 30 feet from a trail. According to police, Kurt Lawson was hiking with a friend on Mt. Olympus along the Neff's Canyon trail in Salt Lake County on Monday morning when he fell.
SEEKONK, MA
kuer.org

University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems

As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
TownLift

SNAPPED: Deck deer

I spy with my little eye, five deer seeking shaded shelter from the unseasonably warm temperatures yesterday in Summit County. Submit photos for publication in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola controversy; new UEA President

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright talks to UDOT project manager Josh Van Jura about a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT talks about the next steps for the project, how they came to decide on the gondola, and how the public can make their voice heard. Doug is also joined by Brad Rutledge with the Wasatch Backcountry Alliance- who is speaking out against the proposed gondola. Doug also sits down with the new UEA president, Renee Pinkney. They talk about her new role as president, what she hopes to accomplish in her term, and how she is prioritizing student and teacher safety.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KSLTV

Kearns taco restaurant plans to reopen soon after repairs from attic fire

KEARNS, Utah — A restaurant in Kearns remained closed Thursday and the owners were left with cleanup after a fire broke out in the attic of Tacos El Olvido the night before. Unified firefighters got the call to respond at around 6:40 Wednesday night. Flames weren’t visible from the outside, but the inside was filled with smoke. It took crews about 20 minutes to knock it down.
KEARNS, UT

