This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright talks to UDOT project manager Josh Van Jura about a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT talks about the next steps for the project, how they came to decide on the gondola, and how the public can make their voice heard. Doug is also joined by Brad Rutledge with the Wasatch Backcountry Alliance- who is speaking out against the proposed gondola. Doug also sits down with the new UEA president, Renee Pinkney. They talk about her new role as president, what she hopes to accomplish in her term, and how she is prioritizing student and teacher safety.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO