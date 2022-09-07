Read full article on original website
Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat
Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season — but they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.
kslnewsradio.com
Portions of U.S. 89 in Davis County will be closed beginning Sunday night
SALT LAKE CITY — Late night Davis County drivers, put a reminder on your phone for Sunday night; The Utah Department of Transportation will close both directions of U.S. 89 between Oak Hills Drive in Layton and 400 North in Fruit Heights. The agency said the road will be...
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
Salt Lake City ties all-time record temperature at 107F
Calling it simply a "dry heat" just won't cut it as Salt Lake City tied its all-time record for hottest temperature ever on Wednesday.
wvcjournal.com
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
Utah cities keep splash pads and outdoor pools open with record-breaking heat
Midvale closed their splash pad for the season on Labor Day like they do every year. This year, people weren’t happy about that, said Matt Dahl, City Manager.
ABC 4
Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
Deer Creek State Park shuts down boat ramps early
Due to low water levels, a popular state park in Wasatch County closed its boat ramps at its reservoir Thursday. Deer Creek State Park near Midway, the seventh most-visited state park in Utah last year, is no longer allowing most boats on the lake. The main boat ramp is barricaded, and the ramp at the Island Resort area is open for people to use at their own risk.
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
kslnewsradio.com
SLC is finished with triple-digit weather, but here comes the smoke
SALT LAKE CITY — While Salt Lake City has likely seen the last of triple-digit weather for a while, there is another factor coming that could limit people’s ability to get outdoors this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to return to normal for...
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 6, dead after multi-vehicle collision on I-215 in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 6-year-old boy is dead and several other people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday about 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City. The accident happened on southbound I-215 at about 700 East, according to...
Seekonk Hiker Dies in 30-Foot Fall on Utah Trail
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH — Greater Salt Lake Unified Police say a 22-year-old man from Seekonk, MA has died in Utah after falling around 30 feet from a trail. According to police, Kurt Lawson was hiking with a friend on Mt. Olympus along the Neff's Canyon trail in Salt Lake County on Monday morning when he fell.
Utah’s big game hunting season gets underway, conflicts already starting
Old Town Park City resident Annie Hazlehurst said she runs on the Vail and Park City trail system daily in all seasons. She frequently interacts with hunters on private or city-owned trails where hunting is not permitted. "One set of hunters that I ran into actually had the audacity to...
kuer.org
University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems
As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
KSLTV
Vehicle split in two after crashing into road sign, driver extremely critical
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A driver is in extremely critical condition after crashing at accelerated speed early Saturday morning. Sgt. Ryan Carver said two witnesses called in a crash near Bangerter Highway in Taylorsville on 5400 South eastbound at 12:40 AM. The vehicle was traveling at accelerated speed when it...
SNAPPED: Deck deer
I spy with my little eye, five deer seeking shaded shelter from the unseasonably warm temperatures yesterday in Summit County. Submit photos for publication in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola controversy; new UEA President
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright talks to UDOT project manager Josh Van Jura about a proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT talks about the next steps for the project, how they came to decide on the gondola, and how the public can make their voice heard. Doug is also joined by Brad Rutledge with the Wasatch Backcountry Alliance- who is speaking out against the proposed gondola. Doug also sits down with the new UEA president, Renee Pinkney. They talk about her new role as president, what she hopes to accomplish in her term, and how she is prioritizing student and teacher safety.
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
KSLTV
Kearns taco restaurant plans to reopen soon after repairs from attic fire
KEARNS, Utah — A restaurant in Kearns remained closed Thursday and the owners were left with cleanup after a fire broke out in the attic of Tacos El Olvido the night before. Unified firefighters got the call to respond at around 6:40 Wednesday night. Flames weren’t visible from the outside, but the inside was filled with smoke. It took crews about 20 minutes to knock it down.
