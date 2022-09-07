Houma area weekend events: Antiques, live music and a chance at free pizza for a year

An antiques and art show, live music, a pizza block party, a free concert and a high school festival fundraiser are on the agenda this weekend.

Here are four things to do in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes:

Buy or browse antiques and art

The 45th Tawasi Antiques & Art Show runs Friday through Sunday at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux.

Shop among dozens of vendors and dealers from across the country offering jewelry, books, glassware, art, tools and more.

It's open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $10 apiece, are valid all three days.

Proceeds benefit Tawasi, a Thibodaux service club that supports local charities.

Buy tickets at the door or online at tawasi.net .

Attend a pizza party

Peppers Pizzeria in Houma will host a block party Saturday to celebrate its grand re-opening after repairs from Hurricane Ida.

The party is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the restaurant, 541 Corporate Drive. It will include live music, giveaways, food and drinks and a drawing for one year of free pizza.

Proceeds benefit Upside Downs , a nonprofit based in Thibodaux that provides resources and advocacy for children with Down Syndrome and their families.

For information, visit the event's Facebook page at bit.ly/PeppersReopens .

Enjoy a free concert

Grab your lawn chairs and head to downtown Houma on Saturday music for an evening of live music and loccal art.

Luminate Houma returns with the band Bang Bang set to perform with Split Liquor Productions. The free, family-friendly event will be held at Memorial Park, adjacent to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro.

The restaurant and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will serve drinks. The Bayou Regional Arts Council will showcase work by local artists.

For information, visit https://bit.ly/3CZPG5b .

Have fun at a festival

Vandebilt Catholic High’s biggest fundraiser, “Terrier Tailgate,” is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

The event will feature food, drinks, festival games and a silent auction.

Tickets, $30, can be purchased online at bit.ly/TerrierTailgate2022 or at the door and include food, beer and wine. Guests must be 21 or older and are asked to dress in “terrier casual.” Proceeds will help upgrade the Houma school’s cafeteria.

