Shreveport-area home prices fall 3.5% in August, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Caddo Parish home listed for $197,785 in August, down 3.5% from the previous month's $205,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in August was up about 31.9% from August 2021. Caddo Parish's median home was 1,749 square feet for a listed price of $104 per square foot.

The Caddo Parish market was busy, with a median 53 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 45 days on market. The market added 256 new home listings in August, compared with the 344 added in August 2021. The market ended the month with some 534 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

What were Shreveport-area home prices in August? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Bossier Parish's home prices rose 1.5%, to a median $275,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 40 days, from 30 days a month earlier. The typical 1,989-square-foot house had a list price of $149 per square foot.

Webster Parish's home prices fell 1.9%, to a median $147,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 56 days, from 53 days a month earlier. The typical 1,690-square-foot house had a list price of $83 per square foot.

De Soto Parish's home prices fell 2.6%, to a median $264,890, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 55 days, from 50 days a month earlier. The typical 1,993-square-foot house had a list price of $150 per square foot.

Claiborne Parish's home prices fell 23.5%, to a median $114,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 47 days, from 49 days a month earlier. The typical 1,831-square-foot house had a list price of $57 per square foot.

Across metro Shreveport, median home prices fell to $219,900, down 4.3% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,819 square feet, at a list price of $113 per square foot.

Across all of Louisiana, median home prices were $288,300, falling 1.3% from a month earlier. The median Louisiana home for sale had 1,919 square feet at list price of $149 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $435,050, down 3.1% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,890 square feet, listed at $222 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.