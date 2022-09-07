ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Shreveport-area home prices fall 3.5% in August, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGDej_0hkkTjZu00

A typical Caddo Parish home listed for $197,785 in August, down 3.5% from the previous month's $205,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in August was up about 31.9% from August 2021. Caddo Parish's median home was 1,749 square feet for a listed price of $104 per square foot.

The Caddo Parish market was busy, with a median 53 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 45 days on market. The market added 256 new home listings in August, compared with the 344 added in August 2021. The market ended the month with some 534 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

What were Shreveport-area home prices in August? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Bossier Parish's home prices rose 1.5%, to a median $275,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 40 days, from 30 days a month earlier. The typical 1,989-square-foot house had a list price of $149 per square foot.

Webster Parish's home prices fell 1.9%, to a median $147,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 56 days, from 53 days a month earlier. The typical 1,690-square-foot house had a list price of $83 per square foot.

De Soto Parish's home prices fell 2.6%, to a median $264,890, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 55 days, from 50 days a month earlier. The typical 1,993-square-foot house had a list price of $150 per square foot.

Claiborne Parish's home prices fell 23.5%, to a median $114,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 47 days, from 49 days a month earlier. The typical 1,831-square-foot house had a list price of $57 per square foot.

Across metro Shreveport, median home prices fell to $219,900, down 4.3% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,819 square feet, at a list price of $113 per square foot.

Across all of Louisiana, median home prices were $288,300, falling 1.3% from a month earlier. The median Louisiana home for sale had 1,919 square feet at list price of $149 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $435,050, down 3.1% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,890 square feet, listed at $222 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Real Estate
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Business
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#List Price#Single Family Homes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network#Bossier Parish
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy