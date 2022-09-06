North Greenville ER on path to reopen after Greenville County Council allocates ARPA money

Greenville County Council voted with a unanimous voice vote Tuesday night to allocate its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to three projects recently proposed by the Finance Committee.

The vote appears to clear the way for a Prisma Health emergency room in Travelers Rest to reopen two years after it closed.

Late last month, Finance Committee members proposed spending the county's nearly $18.5 million in remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds in the following ways:

$2 million toward relocating the county's emergency operations center

$3 million to MetroConnects to partially fund sewer improvements at Mills Mill and Dunean Mill

$13,492,980 to Prisma Health to reopen the North Greenville Hospital emergency department

After hearing the Finance Committee's report from Committee Chairman Dan Tripp, council members entered into a lengthy discussion about the best path toward allocation.

More: COVID funds sought to fix emergency care need in northern Greenville County

ARPA Funds Discussed in Committee: Greenville County Council to discuss giving ARPA funds to these three projects

Council member Stan Tzouvelekas made one final attempt to secure $250,000 of the funds for Safe Harbor, but his motion ultimately failed.

Now, County Administrator Joe Kernell will enter into negotiations with Prisma Health to draw up a final contract before any money will be distributed. Kernell said during the meeting he would ensure council members have their questions answered and concerns addressed during the negotiation process.

Once a contract is finalized with Prisma, North Greenville Hospital's emergency room could reopen within 100 days, according to a previous presentation by Prisma's COO, Clarence Sevillian.

– Tim Carlin covers county government, growth and development for The Greenville News. Follow him on Twitter @timcarlin_ , and get in touch with him at TCarlin@gannett.com . You can support his work by subscribing to The Greenville News at greenvillenews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: North Greenville ER on path to reopen after Greenville County Council allocates ARPA money