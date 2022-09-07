Read full article on original website
Raven Software Fixes Warzone Battle Hardened Bug
The Battle Hardened Perk bug in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been patched. Since the initial launch of Season 5, one of the louder complaints within the Call of Duty: Warzone community in recent weeks has been a bug causing the Battle Hardened Perk to essentially be worthless. Thankfully, it appears the issue has been nipped in the bud with Raven Software's latest patch.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
When is the Warzone Mobile Reveal?
Call of Duty fans were treated to a quick teaser on Sept. 8 on Activision's newest project, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile but many were left wondering when the official reveal was going to take place. While Warzone's move to mobile has been a long time coming, news regarding this...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
Keanu Reeves to Return to Cyberpunk 2077 in New Expansion
Keanu Reeves is heading back to Night City, reprising his role of Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty.
WhosImmortal Shows Off 'Meta' Cold War AR Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top long-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As longtime players are well aware, the Vargo 52 has been around for quite some time...
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
Temtem Patch 1.0: What's New
The early access period for the new game Temtem is finally over. Starting now, Temtem is entering update 1.0, the start of the game.
How to Earn the Orb of Power in Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to earn the orb of power in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Football Manager 2023 Release Date Announced
Here's a breakdown of all of the release details for Football Manager 2023.
Apex YouTuber Shows Off 'Secret' Feature for L-Star
Throughout the majority of Apex Legends' life span, energy weapons have often been overlooked, and the L-Star has gotten the most neglect out of all the energy weapons.
How to Get Climbing Gear in Temtem
Temtem players might be wondering how they can get climbing gear
League of Legends Worlds 2022 Azir Release Date
Riot Games, developer of the popular MOBA League of Legends, revealed the splash art and arrival date of Worlds 2022 Azir. Currently, it seems that this skin will sport four unique chromas that will help players stand out for an additional price. With this being Azir's first skin in roughly...
Overwatch 2 New Heroes to be Unlocked Via Free Battle Pass
Overwatch 2's new Heroes will be available to unlock as part of the free Battle Pass, according to new leaks. Unlike the original Overwatch, in which a full roster of Heroes were available upon purchase of the game, Overwatch 2 will allow players to unlock Heroes as part of its new Battle Pass. As the upcoming sequel is set to transition to a free-to-play model, the question of how the shooter will enable fans to unlock Heroes started to arise.
Splatoon 3's Story Mode Explained
The details on Splatoon 3's story mode in Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel.
Is Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim on Switch?
A new, quirky dating sim is on the market — Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim. But is it on the Nintendo Switch?
Is Ooblets on Switch?
Wondering if Ooblets is available on the Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
How to Cancel Purchases in Fortnite
Epic Games has changed the way purchases work in Fortnite, extending the purchase cancellation window. Alongside update v21.51, Epic Games added some improvements to its in-game purchasing settings. The changes now make it a little trickier to accidentally make a purchase in the Item Shop, with players now needing to hold down a button to make purchase.
Fright Night Annie Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Fright Night Annie is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
