Raven Software Fixes Warzone Battle Hardened Bug

The Battle Hardened Perk bug in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been patched. Since the initial launch of Season 5, one of the louder complaints within the Call of Duty: Warzone community in recent weeks has been a bug causing the Battle Hardened Perk to essentially be worthless. Thankfully, it appears the issue has been nipped in the bud with Raven Software's latest patch.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG

Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
When is the Warzone Mobile Reveal?

Call of Duty fans were treated to a quick teaser on Sept. 8 on Activision's newest project, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile but many were left wondering when the official reveal was going to take place. While Warzone's move to mobile has been a long time coming, news regarding this...
League of Legends Worlds 2022 Azir Release Date

Riot Games, developer of the popular MOBA League of Legends, revealed the splash art and arrival date of Worlds 2022 Azir. Currently, it seems that this skin will sport four unique chromas that will help players stand out for an additional price. With this being Azir's first skin in roughly...
Overwatch 2 New Heroes to be Unlocked Via Free Battle Pass

Overwatch 2's new Heroes will be available to unlock as part of the free Battle Pass, according to new leaks. Unlike the original Overwatch, in which a full roster of Heroes were available upon purchase of the game, Overwatch 2 will allow players to unlock Heroes as part of its new Battle Pass. As the upcoming sequel is set to transition to a free-to-play model, the question of how the shooter will enable fans to unlock Heroes started to arise.
How to Cancel Purchases in Fortnite

Epic Games has changed the way purchases work in Fortnite, extending the purchase cancellation window. Alongside update v21.51, Epic Games added some improvements to its in-game purchasing settings. The changes now make it a little trickier to accidentally make a purchase in the Item Shop, with players now needing to hold down a button to make purchase.
Fright Night Annie Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Fright Night Annie is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
