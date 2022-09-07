ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flies, dirty kitchens, bad chemical storage top Shreveport, Bossier restaurant inspections

By Bonnie Bolden, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
The Times obtained food safety inspection information for April 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. The Top 2 addresses with the most critical violations are listed, along with an explanation of the finding.

All restaurants on the list had at least 12 critical violations. Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or illness. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if uncorrected.

In total, there were about 1,730, violations in the region, and approximately 32% of those were critical.

About 570 violations were repeated by the same business despite being flagged at an earlier inspection.

While an inspector was on-site, eateries remedied about 763 of the reported errors.

By parish, violations were:

  • Bossier: 108 addresses inspected — 747 total violations — 261 critical
  • Caddo: 243 addresses inspected — 983 total violations — 291 critical

Most of the critical violations across the region were for:

  • Food-to-food cross-contamination: 119
  • Toxic Storage: 60
  • Food safety certification: 50

No violations were found at 63 of the 351 addresses inspected. About 141 addresses had no critical violations.

Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.

Top 2

The following information about critical violations is listed by address. Some permit holders might have multiple locations. Check the database for additional information on food safety inspections.

2. S & S Quick Mart and The Louisiana Smoke House (3 permits), 4920 Jewella Ave., Shreveport (33 total violations, 13 critical violations)

S & S Quick Mart Deli: 17 violations, 8 critical

April 20: 15 violations, 7 critical

  • Flies were present in the establishment.
  • Corrected on site: Can opener was not clean to sight and touch.
  • Corrected on site: Food for hot holding and service was held at a temperature of less than 135°F. Rice was held at 75°F.
  • Corrected on site: Equipment/utensils which have contact with potentially hazardous food were not cleaned every four hours of use.
  • Corrected on site: Chemicals were stored with/above food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service or single-use articles. Chemicals were stored with plastic utensils on counter.
  • Corrected on site: Using time only as a public health control, rice was not marked or otherwise identified with the time within which it would be cooked, served or discarded.
  • Repeat: A current state food safety certificate was not held by the owner or a designated employee of the establishment.

April 25: 2 violations, 1 critical

  • Repeat: A current state food safety certificate was not held by the owner or a designated employee of the establishment.

The Louisiana Smoke House: 7 violations, 5 critical

April 26:

  • Corrected on site: Raw animal foods with different cooking temperature requirements were not separated to prevent cross contamination during storage, preparation, or display.
  • Corrected on site: Working containers of chemicals were not labeled.
  • Corrected on site: Chemicals were stored with/above food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service or single-use articles.
  • Corrected on site: Raw animal food was not separated from ready-to-eat food, or was placed, stored or displayed above ready-to-eat food.
  • Corrected on site: Raw unprepared vegetables were not separated from ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods.

S & S Quick Mart Grocery: 9 noncritical violations

April 20: 7 noncritical violations

April 25: 2 noncritical violations

1. China Flag, 2121 Airline Drive, Ste. 400, Bossier City (38 total violations, 14 critical violations) Inspection took place April 8.

  • Corrected on site: Food for hot holding and service was held at a temperature of less than 135°F.
  • Corrected on site: Raw animal foods with different cooking temperature requirements were not separated to prevent cross contamination during storage, preparation, or display.
  • Corrected on site: Using time only as a public health control, food was not marked or otherwise identified with the time within which it would be cooked , served or discarded.
  • Corrected on site: Heavily marred and discolored cutting board allowed the migration of deleterious substances.
  • Corrected on site: Raw animal food was not separated from ready-to-eat food, or was placed, stored or displayed above ready-to-eat food.
  • Corrected on site: Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours was not date marked.
  • Corrected on site: Food stored for cold-holding and service was not held at a temperature of 41°F or below.
  • Repeated violation, corrected on site: Raw animal foods with different cooking temperature requirements were not separated to prevent cross contamination during storage, preparation or display.
  • Repeated violation, corrected on site: Raw animal food was not separated from ready-to-eat food, or was placed, stored or displayed above ready-to-eat food.
  • Repeated violation, corrected on site: Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on premises and held for more than 24 hours was not date marked.
  • Repeated violation, corrected on site: Food stored for cold-holding and service was not held at a temperature of 41°F or below.

See a database of April inspections

If the search box is missing, please refresh your web browser by hitting F5. The database search might not work on all mobile apps or web browsers.

