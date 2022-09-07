Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Codename Red - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Check out the reveal trailer for one of the many new Assassin's Creed games that will live under the Assassin's Creed: Infinity umbrella. Codename Red is set in feudal Japan, a historical period frequently requested by fans. In this brief trailer, a Shinobi is seen jumping onto a pitched roof and then unsheathing their hidden blade.
happygamer.com
The Name Of Call Of Duty: Warzone, Which Premiered In March 2020, Has Changed To Warzone Caldera. It Will Continue Getting Updates Alongside Warzone 2
Some fans have pondered what will happen to the original Warzone because Warzone 2 will likely receive additional information as part of the upcoming Call of Duty Next. On November 28, the game will change its name, according to reporter Tom Henderson, who adds that “it looks like the original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.”
IGN
List of Weapons
Weapons are a crucial part of Crusade runs in Cult of the Lamb. This page details all available weapon archetypes, as well as variants that can be unlocked and the abilities they grant you during your playthrough. Weapon Archetypes. Each Crusade run begins by presenting you with a random weapon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Gameplay Leaks
Gameplay footage of Modern Warfare 2's campaign leaked online Tuesday night, and Activision is scrambling to contain the damage. The gameplay footage appears to have made its way online via Twitter account @3rbbcod. Although several of the short videos posted to the account have been removed via DMCA strikes, 3rbbcod appears to have re-uploaded them. They depict the player jumping from one moving truck bed to another, then hijacking the truck out from under its current driver. Another video shows the player swimming.
geekwire.com
OceanGate’s high-def 8K video of Titanic wreck reveals previously unseen details
Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate Expeditions set a new standard this year for documenting the condition of the 110-year-old wreck of the Titanic, thanks to a high-definition 8K video system that was installed aboard its submersible. A sampling of the first-ever 8K video footage from the Titanic, captured during this summer’s dives...
CARS・
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
When Does Warzone Rebirth Quads End?
Activison's choice to have a map rotation in Call of Duty: Warzone angered many fans of the series as it didn't allow for them to play on their favorite maps, most noticeably the popular Rebirth Island. On Friday it was revealed that Rebirth Island would be coming back for a quads-only mode, leaving many players to wonder just how long they had to experience Rebirth Island with their friends.
Overwatch 2 Leak Confirms Fox Hero Kiriko
Overwatch 2's long-rumored fox girl hero has been confirmed as coming to the game, per a recent leak. Prominent Overwatch influencer and leaker Naeri has shared a screenshot of Overwatch 2 information that refers to the game's "latest hero Kiriko." Naeri says this is the fox hero Blizzard has been teasing for several months, throughout the Overwatch 2 beta. She will release alongside a Legendary skin called Hinotori Kiriko. Hinotori is Japanese for "phoenix," so the skin will likely be themed after the mythical firebird.
Collider
'Avatar: Reckoning' Trailer Reveals New Lands and Dangerous Enemies
Following several new video game announcements at this year's D23 Expo, more information about Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming mobile game, has been revealed which showcases a sneak peek of some of the upcoming game's features. Following its debut at D23, an official developer update trailer has been released, via the...
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
WhosImmortal Shows Off 'Meta' Cold War AR Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top long-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As longtime players are well aware, the Vargo 52 has been around for quite some time...
Phone Arena
Activision formerly announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision didn’t make a secret from the fact that it’s working on an AAA mobile game in the Call of Duty universe, but this week’s Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile announcement remains a nice surprise for fans of the franchise. After launching a very successful Call of...
Valorant Kohaku & Matsuba Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the new Kohaku & Matsuba bundle coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 2.
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Farewell from Rockstar Games
It seems like Rockstar Games is truly leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 behind as the developer is continuing to make pretty big moves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably Rockstar's biggest game to date in terms of scope and scale due to its dense world, lengthy and rich story, and a plethora of open-world activities. Rockstar even tried to emulate the success of GTA Online with Red Dead Online, a mode that never really took off in the same way and was sadly confirmed to be largely dead going forward. It is still receiving small updates and the servers will remain online, but Rockstar has confirmed it won't have any big content drops like GTA Online going forward.
Splatoon 3's Story Mode Explained
The details on Splatoon 3's story mode in Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
