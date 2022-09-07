ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Details On Foreign Government's Nuclear Secrets Reportedly Found In Mar-A-Lago Search

By Nick Visser
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLorQ_0hkkTYon00

FBI agents found a highly classified document detailing a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities when they searched former President Donald Trump ’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, last month, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the search, said the FBI found documents about top-secret U.S. operations that are so classified only the president and some members of the Cabinet or high-ranking officials could know about them. Such secrets are often contained to a small group of just a few dozen people and are shared only on a need-to-know basis and are kept in a secure facility under extreme security measures.

But the FBI found such documents when it searched the Florida club that includes Trump’s residence on Aug. 8. They were among more than 100 classified files kept at the estate even after Trump’s aides said they had turned over all of the White House records they had taken there.

The Post’s report reflects the serious concerns government officials had about the material stashed at Mar-a-Lago for 18 months, since Trump left office, and adds context to the extraordinary decision to search the former president’s compound in early August.

The government had tried for months to recover the missing material. A total of 184 classified records were turned over to the National Archives in January and then 38 more in June after federal investigators visited Mar-a-Lago with a subpoena. But agents reviewed security footage and interviewed Trump’s aides, which led them to believe even more documents remained at the sprawling private club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zkt8D_0hkkTYon00 This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30 and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows documents found in the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of the Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's residence. (Photo: Department of Justice via Associated Press)

The details about a foreign government’s nuclear defenses were found in the last batch of classified information seized last month, although it’s unclear which country they refer to.

The Post added that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is conducting a risk assessment to see what harm was caused by the lax storage at the Florida estate. The FBI has reportedly been homing in on whether Trump or his team obstructed the government’s attempt to retrieve the material, although it’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Trump won a court victory related to the documents this week when a judge granted his request to appoint a special master to review all of the documents that were seized. The decision, which also halts the Justice Department’s use of them for its investigation, will likely slow any inquiry but not affect its outcome.

The former president has lambasted the search as a political attack, with his legal team claiming he had broad authority to declassify the documents even though the Presidential Records Act mandates they be returned to the government at the end of a president’s term.

William Barr, a U.S. attorney general in the Trump administration, threw cold water on such claims Friday.

“People say this was unprecedented,” he told Fox News. “But it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, OK?”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 9

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Trump: "This is private information, Attorney Client Privilege, and already sold to a buyer."

Reply(1)
11
Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Nuclear Secrets#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The Washington Post#Cabinet#The National Archives
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

145K+
Followers
8K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy