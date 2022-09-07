ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria area has surpassed its pre-COVID job total. A look at what's ahead.

By William Taylor Potter, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
Alexandria is one of two Louisiana metro areas that have exceeded their pre-COVID job totals, a new report says.

Just before the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Alexandria area had about 61,700 jobs, a mark it passed in the first quarter of 2022, according to the report from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette business school.

In his May forecast, Gary Wagner, the UL economics professor who authors the quarterly forecasts, projected the area would reach 62,500 jobs in the second quarter. The city fell just short of that mark, posting 62,300 jobs.

In the most recent forecast, Wagner has the area seeing no job growth between the second quarter and the third, holding at 62,300 jobs. It's a slight downgrade from his estimate for the same quarter in May of 62,400, but it's a significant increase from his estimate in August 2021 of 60,500.

But the metro, comprised of Rapides and Grant parishes, is expected to regress and drop below that mark in the fourth quarter of this year, the forecast says.

The Alexandria area posted a 3.6% unemployment rate in July, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. It showed no changed from June but was down from 4.6% a year ago.

The local jobless rate is lower than the state's 4.5% and the nation's 3.8%.

Louisiana jobs:Nearly 400,000 Louisiana workers quit jobs so far in 2022, but unemployment rate falls

Most of Louisiana's metro areas are within 5% of their pre-pandemic job numbers, though many are still potentially more than a year away from a full recovery, the UL report shows. While Alexandria and Hammond both have surpassed their pre-COVID employment numbers, the remaining seven area still face a year-plus of recovery.

Wagner said economic conditions, with the exception of employment rates and home prices, have continued to deteriorate nationwide, leading to a downgrade in his forecast for Louisiana's large cities.

"Statewide inflation-adjusted GDP is expected to contract again in Q2, bringing the state to the edge of an economic downturn," Wagner wrote. "Employment growth is expected to be very weak in every metro area in the next year."

Even with the more recent struggles, most of the metro areas remain ahead of projections from a year ago, indicating the state has had a stronger than expected recovery.

Here's a look at his forecast for other Louisiana metro areas:

Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge area is still around 11,100 jobs short of its pre-COVID level of 409,500 jobs as of the second quarter of 2022, according to Wagner's forecast, and it will take at least another year for the city to fully rebound.

The state capital is one of only a couple of metro areas in the state expected to see some growth in the coming quarters against the rising economic headwinds. The city did fall short of the second quarter projections, recording around 398,400 against the 399,300 forecasted by Wagner in May.

In the new forecast, Wagner has Baton Rouge adding 1,000 jobs in the second quarter. His projection for the area increased by 1,300 from the May forecast and rose by more than 3,000 jobs from the August 2021 forecast.

Jobs still available:Louisiana has more employed workers than ever before

Looking for work?These classes in Alexandria could help you land an internet job paying up to $24 an hour

Hammond

The Hammond area passed its pre-pandemic job total in the second quarter of 2022, with a total of 47,800 jobs. Before the pandemic, the area had 47,000.

It also did significantly better in the second quarter than Wagner projected in May. The area was expected to have 46,200 jobs, but exceeded that mark by 1,600 jobs.

In his May forecast, Wagner had Hammond at 47,600 jobs, but the most recent forecast upgraded that to 47,800 — which would be no growth from the second quarter. A year ago, Wagner projected that the area would have 46,700 jobs in the third quarter of 2022.

Much like Alexandria, Hammond's job total is expected to dip in the coming quarters and drop back below the pre-pandemic line.

Houma-Thibodaux

The Houma-Thibodaux area — one of the three major areas that's been hit hard by natural disasters over the last couple of years — has one of the longest roads to recovery when it comes to getting back to pre-COVID job numbers.

As of the second quarter, the area was at 80,400 jobs, which is around 6,600 jobs below the pre-pandemic mark of 87,000. The area's quarter two job total was also around 400 shy of Wagner's forecast in May.

For the most recent forecast, Wagner expects Houma-Thibodaux to lose around 300 jobs in the third quarter. The most recent projection of 80,100 jobs in the third quarter is down from 81,300 in the May forecast and 81,600 from the August 2021 projections.

Lafayette

The Lafayette Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes much of Acadiana, had around 201,300 jobs in the second quarter of 2022 -- about 3,700 short of the pre-COVID total.

In his May forecast, Wagner projected Lafayette to be around 201,200 jobs, and the area exceeded that mark by about 100 jobs.

In the newest forecast, Wagner expects Lafayette to gain around 700 jobs for the third quarter, which would be a 0.4% increase — the highest of any projection for the state. His latest projection for the third quarter has the metro at 202,000, which is a slight improvement from earlier projections.

In May, Wagner estimated Lafayette would be at 201,800 jobs in the third quarter of 2022. A year ago, his expectation was around 198,600 for the third quarter of this year.

Even with the upgraded forecast, Lafayette is at least a year away from a full recovery.

Lake Charles

The Lake Charles area, another that's been ravaged repeatedly by natural disasters, is the furthest away from recovering all the jobs lost in the COVID pandemic.

Through the second quarter of 2022, Lake Charles is around 91.6% of the total number of jobs it had before COVID. The area is around 9,300 jobs below the pre-COVID mark.

The area has also fallen short of recent expectations. In May, Wagner's forecast had Lake Charles at 103,600 jobs for the second quarter, but the area fell around 2,000 jobs shy of that mark.

The forecast for Lake Charles has been downgraded significantly over the last quarter. The new quarter three projection is around 101,600 jobs, which is down from 103,600 in May.

There is some good news for Lake Charles in Wagner's forecast. The area's recovery has been significantly better than was expected a year ago when Wagner forecasted only 96,000 jobs by the third quarter of 2022. The area is expected to see no job growth or loss between the second and third quarters of this year.

Monroe

The Monroe area was initially expected to have a strong recovery from the pandemic, but the once-high expectations have since tapered off.

The area had 75,900 jobs in the second quarter — which was in line with Wagner's projection — but is expected to lose 100 jobs in the third quarter. As of the second quarter, Monroe is around 2,000 jobs shy of the pre-COVID level of 77,900.

It will likely take at least a year for the area to regain all its lost jobs, according to the forecast.

Wagner's predictions for Monroe have been consistent over the last year. His most recent forecast has the area at 75,800 for the third quarter, up slightly from the 75,600 projected in May and the 75,700 predicted in August 2021.

New Orleans

By raw numbers, the New Orleans metro area is the furthest from its pre-pandemic employment levels, missing around 38,300 jobs.

As of the second quarter, the area had 549,400 jobs, down around 6.5% from the 587,700 it had prior to the pandemic. The area fell well short of the projection for the second quarter of 558,800.

Since his May forecast, Wagner has downgraded expectations for the region. In the latest projection, he has New Orleans at 550,400 jobs in the third quarter of 2022, down from 560,100 in his May forecast. Still, the forecast is improved from a year ago, when Wagner estimated 548,900 for the third quarter of 2022.

It will likely be another year or more before the area fully recovers its lost jobs. The region is expected to add 1,000 jobs in the third quarter.

Shreveport-Bossier

The Shreveport-Bossier City area is about 97.8% of its pre-pandemic job total as of the second quarter, which leaves around 4,000 jobs lost.

The area fell just short of Wagner's projection for the second quarter, recording around 175,400 jobs against the expected 175,700. The area is forecasted to add 600 jobs in the third quarter.

The latest projection has the Shreveport-Bossier area at 176,000 jobs in the third quarter, which is a slight improvement from the forecast in May of 175,500. A year ago, Wagner had the area at 173,000 for the quarter.

LOUISIANA STATE
