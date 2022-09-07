ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

Raising Cane’s to open Pineville location Wednesday. Someone will win free food for a year

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
 4 days ago
Raising Cane's will open its first Pineville location Wednesday with a celebration that will include giveaways and games.

The grand opening, set for 9 a.m. at 2995 Cottingham Expressway, will kick off with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Rich Dupree and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. This will be the Baton Rouge-based chain's 64th location.

A “Lucky 20” drawing for a year's worth of free Raising Cane's will be awarded to 20 customers, or "Caniacs," 13 and older. Entries will be accepted between 8 and 9 a.m. Winners will announced during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and entrants must be present to win. The first 100 dine-in customers who order a combo meal will receive a commemorative Cane’s T-shirt and a gift card for a Box Combo on their next visit.

Caniacs will also be able to play corn hole, spin a prize wheel and other fun activities.

The Pineville High School Marching Band and cheerleaders will also be on hand to welcome customers. Caniacs will also be able to play corn hole, spin a prize wheel and enjoy more grand opening fun outside throughout the event.

“We’re thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Pineville to help spur more growth,” Cane's area leader of restaurants, Billy Mick, in a news release. “From the two-lane drive-thru to the outdoor patio, to our planned community initiatives, everyone in town will find a place and a reason to enjoy our craveable chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries and addictive Cane’s sauce!”

Raising Cane’s will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The Pineville location will feature a dual-lane drive-thru and outdoor patio.

