Shelter cats responding to outbreak management plan for panleukopenia

CHEYENNE – After a week of quarantine and cat intake diversion, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hasn't had any new cases of feline panleukopenia since Friday, according to a Tuesday news release from the shelter.

Shelter Medical Director Tessha Winsch, DVM, immediately implemented an outbreak management plan to help prevent the spread and to provide supportive care to any sick cats.

"As of right now, we are seeing success in our plans to manage exposure in the building, and will hopefully be able to start lifting quarantines next week," Winsch said in the release.

Last week, there were three confirmed cases of feline panleukopenia and more than 10 additional suspected cases. As of Tuesday morning, all of the cats in critical care had recovered, and several will be ready to move on to their adoptive homes, the shelter reported.

Shelter staff said they were grateful for the community support, help with limiting the intake of cats and donations for their care. The shelter is still diverting the intake of cats through Sept. 15, and will update the public as soon as scheduled intake appointments resume.

Cats will be made available as they’ve completed quarantine and have been medically cleared. Currently, one cat is ready to be adopted; the shelter hopes to have more as the week continues.

For those interested in helping, the shelter is still asking for monetary donations and also has a wishlist of items needed to support the cat population during the quarantine period.

The shelter will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Oct. 1 for both cats and dogs, and encourages the community to participate. Vaccinations are the first defense against illness like feline panleukopenia. For more information, visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org or call 307-632-6655.