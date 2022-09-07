ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Shelter cats responding to outbreak management plan for panleukopenia

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oATb_0hkkTFIE00

CHEYENNE – After a week of quarantine and cat intake diversion, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hasn't had any new cases of feline panleukopenia since Friday, according to a Tuesday news release from the shelter.

Shelter Medical Director Tessha Winsch, DVM, immediately implemented an outbreak management plan to help prevent the spread and to provide supportive care to any sick cats.

"As of right now, we are seeing success in our plans to manage exposure in the building, and will hopefully be able to start lifting quarantines next week," Winsch said in the release.

Last week, there were three confirmed cases of feline panleukopenia and more than 10 additional suspected cases. As of Tuesday morning, all of the cats in critical care had recovered, and several will be ready to move on to their adoptive homes, the shelter reported.

Shelter staff said they were grateful for the community support, help with limiting the intake of cats and donations for their care. The shelter is still diverting the intake of cats through Sept. 15, and will update the public as soon as scheduled intake appointments resume.

Cats will be made available as they’ve completed quarantine and have been medically cleared. Currently, one cat is ready to be adopted; the shelter hopes to have more as the week continues.

For those interested in helping, the shelter is still asking for monetary donations and also has a wishlist of items needed to support the cat population during the quarantine period.

The shelter will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Oct. 1 for both cats and dogs, and encourages the community to participate. Vaccinations are the first defense against illness like feline panleukopenia. For more information, visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org or call 307-632-6655.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Pets & Animals
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy