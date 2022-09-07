Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNET
What We Didn't Get From Apple's iPhone 14 Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. This week's Apple event held few surprises: it was a traditional lineup of annual iPhone, Watch and AirPods launches and not much more. Updates to other Apple products, like...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7: A Quick Look at Their Differences
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday debuted a sleek new lineup of wearables that includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and a new 2022 Apple Watch SE. While the Ultra is the most expensive option with a variety of bells and whistles, you may find that Series 8 is better for your needs. Now a midtier offering with the introduction of the $799 Ultra, the $399 Series 8 comes with a string of features not available on SE or the Series 7 that arrived in 2021.
CNET
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
The Best iPhone 14 Cases So Far
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. For the iPhone 14, Apple did a little something different. The smaller Mini size is gone, and now there are two sizes of the standard iPhone 14, along with two sizes of the iPhone 14 Pro. Both lines now come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes: The iPhone 14 and the larger iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max (both of which boast extra cameras, always-on screens and the unique "Dynamic Island" display feature). Each model has its own specific case, so make sure you're getting the correct case to fit your particular iPhone 14 model.
CNET
The Essential Phone Privacy Booster Most People Don't Have? A Mobile VPN
It doesn't matter if you're using an older model, a shiny new Samsung or the new iPhone 14 -- your mobile phone needs a solid and well-tested virtual private network. A VPN will keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
CNET
Passkeys, the No-Password Login Tech, Come to iOS 16 on Monday
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple and Google are updating their phone software and web browsers this year with technology called passkeys that's designed to be easy to use and more secure than passwords. Why it matters. Passwords...
CNET
New iOS 16 Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks. Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. For many of us, we'll never have to worry about being targeted in a state-sponsored cyberattack. However, that's not stopping Apple from releasing new features that can protect your iPhone (and other Apple devices) and the information stored on it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
No, AT&T Won't Let Older Phones Tap Into Its Full 5G Network After All
AT&T is in the process of rolling out a new 5G midband network, but you will in fact need a higher-end flagship device to use it. On Thursday the nation's third-largest carrier walked back its pledge to upgrade older devices to support its newer 3.45GHz midband 5G. Last month, AT&T...
CNET
Apple May Have Solved the Age-Old Preorder Problem
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Preordering, or even ordering, popular new gadgets has never been easy. Websites crash under traffic loads, products disappear from shopping carts and sometimes you can get to the very last step of the checkout process, only to be mysteriously bounced back to the beginning. The good news is, if you want a new Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, it may end being a little easier this time around.
CNET
Not Every iPhone 14 Model Has Apple's New A16 Processor
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled the A16 Bionic, its highest-performing smartphone processor yet, with nearly 16 billion transistors, at its launch event for the iPhone 14. Unlike with previous processors,...
CNET
Your VPN Might Not Be Enough: How to Disable IPv6 on MacOS
In the past few years, virtual private networks have quickly become a cornerstone privacy tool in the fight against pervasive data tracking -- whether you're using a device with MacOS or Windows. While there are a growing number of VPNs to choose from, even the best still struggle to secure a key weakness in your privacy protection: your IPv6 address.
CNET
iOS 16 Will Revive an iPhone Feature Fans Have Missed for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Starting Monday, Sept. 12 iPhone users everywhere will be able to download iOS 16 on most iPhones and take advantage of a slew of very cool new features. One of them is a simple, but fantastically useful setting that lives right at the top of the screen. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I can't wait to have it back.
CNET
You'll Finally Be Able to Unsend Text Messages With iOS 16 in Just a Few Days
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 will officially be released to the public on Monday, September 12, and one of the features to look forward to is the ability to unsend and edit text messages on the iPhone.
CNET
Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today
Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home. Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG 5.1.2 channel...
CNET
iOS 16 Will Hit Your iPhone Monday
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Ditch your old lock screen and enter a new era of phone customization when iOS 16 arrives on Monday, Sept. 12. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date Wednesday as part of its fall iPhone event. This is a yearly tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CNET
iPhone 14 Preorder Deals Kick Off With Up to $1,000 Off Apple's Latest iPhone Models
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Preorders for iPhone 14 are now live, and we've rounded up the best deals available at launch. Unveiled at Apple's product event this week, the iPhone 14 and 14...
CNET
Grab This 70-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $450, Get an Echo Show 5 and Other Freebies
As the weather shifts, more of us will be spending time indoors, often entertaining ourselves with sports, games and other streaming services. If you are looking for a big screen to give you the ultimate theatrical experience at home, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a new TV.
CNET
Get 2 Blink Security Cameras for Just $70, a Savings of $110
If you're looking for a reliable, versatile security camera with a long-lasting battery that doesn't cost a fortune, Blink security cameras are an affordable option. Right now, you can save $110 on two cameras and get them both for just $70 -- a superb deal whether you're new to Blink or looking to expand your setup.
CNET
Is Your Wi-Fi Slow? Your ISP Might Be to Blame
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving really slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
Comments / 0