Alaska State

Alaska Beacon

Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles

In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Delta Discovery

In Race to be Alaska’s Governor, Walker Stands Tall

As someone who’s passionate about serving Alaska, but loathes the divisiveness that accompanies campaign season, I rarely endorse candidates. But this year’s race for Governor is so important that I feel I owe it to my district and state to encourage Alaskans to support Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas in the November election.
kinyradio.com

Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
alaskasnewssource.com

Dunleavy campaign responds to APOC complaint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Wednesday, two watchdog groups filed a complaint with the Alaska Public Offices Commission alleging that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign for reelection had committed “unprecedented violations of Alaska’s campaign finance laws.”. Dunleavy’s campaign has since responded to the complaint. “In response to...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
FAIRBANKS, AK
kmxt.org

Bycatch Task Force to make initial recommendations at September meeting

The state’s Bycatch Review Task Force is preparing its first recommendations. On a recent visit to Kodiak, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the group would make a series of preliminary proposals at its Sept. 20 meeting in Anchorage. “We’re looking at the science, we’re looking at all kinds of data,...
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor announces 2022 PFD amount

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
ktoo.org

Former Alaska state Rep. Vic Kohring dies in Glenn Highway crash

Former Republican legislator Vic Kohring died in a vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer Tuesday evening. Alaska State Troopers say the 64-year-old Wasilla resident was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck after crossing the center line. Kohring served time in prison on a federal...
newsfromthestates.com

Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit

"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
Delta Discovery

State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 15 – 24

Charlene Beaver, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Solomon Olick, 29 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Roger Duncan, 49 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 21 Days. Lucille M. Valadez, 36 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Moxie Alexie Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Andrew David Alexie, 43...
BETHEL, AK
mitchellnow.com

Governor Kristi Noem – Celebrating hard work

The beginning of September brings us to Labor Day weekend and the start of Workforce Development Month across the country. While America celebrates a national holiday, South Dakota has even more to celebrate. Our state has shown the rest of the country what hard work can do for an economy. In South Dakota, we have less than 700 people on unemployment, because we stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t shut down a single business. When the President offered elevated unemployment benefits, we were the only state that said, “No, thank you.” There are often unknowns when making decisions as Governor, but I knew that South Dakotans wanted to work – so it comes as no surprise to me that we are one of the hardest working states in America.
kinyradio.com

PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
PALMER, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
kcaw.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. How gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker are setting themselves...
radionwtn.com

Search Continues In Alaska For Keel; Candlelight Service Set Sunday

Deadhorse, Alaska–The team from Dover is continuing its search for Steve Keel, who went missing August 27 while on a hunting trip near Deadhorse, Alaska. Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight prayer service for Keel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Dover City Park. Chris Dowdy posted the...
DOVER, TN
The Associated Press

Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
