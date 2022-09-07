Read full article on original website
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Delta Discovery
In Race to be Alaska’s Governor, Walker Stands Tall
As someone who’s passionate about serving Alaska, but loathes the divisiveness that accompanies campaign season, I rarely endorse candidates. But this year’s race for Governor is so important that I feel I owe it to my district and state to encourage Alaskans to support Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas in the November election.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy campaign responds to APOC complaint
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Wednesday, two watchdog groups filed a complaint with the Alaska Public Offices Commission alleging that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign for reelection had committed “unprecedented violations of Alaska’s campaign finance laws.”. Dunleavy’s campaign has since responded to the complaint. “In response to...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
kmxt.org
Bycatch Task Force to make initial recommendations at September meeting
The state’s Bycatch Review Task Force is preparing its first recommendations. On a recent visit to Kodiak, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the group would make a series of preliminary proposals at its Sept. 20 meeting in Anchorage. “We’re looking at the science, we’re looking at all kinds of data,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
ktoo.org
Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women
Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name Thursday as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country. The official name change process has been almost a year...
ktoo.org
Former Alaska state Rep. Vic Kohring dies in Glenn Highway crash
Former Republican legislator Vic Kohring died in a vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer Tuesday evening. Alaska State Troopers say the 64-year-old Wasilla resident was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck after crossing the center line. Kohring served time in prison on a federal...
newsfromthestates.com
Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 15 – 24
Charlene Beaver, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Solomon Olick, 29 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Roger Duncan, 49 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 21 Days. Lucille M. Valadez, 36 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Moxie Alexie Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Andrew David Alexie, 43...
mitchellnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Celebrating hard work
The beginning of September brings us to Labor Day weekend and the start of Workforce Development Month across the country. While America celebrates a national holiday, South Dakota has even more to celebrate. Our state has shown the rest of the country what hard work can do for an economy. In South Dakota, we have less than 700 people on unemployment, because we stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t shut down a single business. When the President offered elevated unemployment benefits, we were the only state that said, “No, thank you.” There are often unknowns when making decisions as Governor, but I knew that South Dakotans wanted to work – so it comes as no surprise to me that we are one of the hardest working states in America.
kinyradio.com
Anne Sears is no longer Alaska’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigator
Anne Sears speaks at Gov. Mike Dunleavy's June 28 news conference. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - After five months on the job, Anne Sears is no longer Alaska’s investigator for missing and murdered Indigenous people with the Alaska State Troopers. When the Department of...
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
alaskapublic.org
For Indigenous Alaskans, congressional election brings flood of emotions, online and off
Laureli Ivanoff, a writer in Unalakleet, anxiously scrolled through Twitter on Wednesday, waiting to see if voters had elected the first Alaska Native person to Congress. The news-breaking tweet struck her surprisingly deep. “It was just simple, like ‘Mary Peltola. Next U.S. congresswoman.’ And I screamed,” she said....
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
kcaw.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. How gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker are setting themselves...
radionwtn.com
Search Continues In Alaska For Keel; Candlelight Service Set Sunday
Deadhorse, Alaska–The team from Dover is continuing its search for Steve Keel, who went missing August 27 while on a hunting trip near Deadhorse, Alaska. Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight prayer service for Keel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Dover City Park. Chris Dowdy posted the...
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: 4th graders at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn about weather and why it rained so much in August.
Oath Keeper case against Alaska State Rep. David Eastman goes before judge. Alaska State Representative David Eastman was in court Thursday morning, as attorneys argued whether he had a right to remain in office after being outed as a member of the Oath Keepers. Updated: 23 hours ago. The district...
