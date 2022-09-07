ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Free meal, groceries offered at First Presbyterian Thursday

By Carolyn Krause
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWzsN_0hkkQt3J00

First Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge will provide a free meal and bag of groceries to guests who drive by the church between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

The church’s monthly “Welcome Table” community meal program plans to supply each guest with a meal consisting of taco soup, chips, fruit and brownies. In addition, a bag of groceries will be delivered to each car.

Guests should drive through the church parking lot to the sanctuary building, at 1051 Oak Ridge Turnpike, at the intersection of the Turnpike and Lafayette Drive to collect the foods donated by church members or paid for by the congregation’s hunger fund. Church volunteers will deliver the hot meal and groceries to guests in their cars.

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
VONORE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Oak Ridge, TN
lcpantherpress.com

Nearby Crumbl Cookie Coming Soon!

Crumbl Cookies, also known as one of America’s best and most evolving cookie businesses, has decided, after having a successful location in north Knoxville, that they would also have luck in Turkey Creek. Kirsten Littleton (12) expresses her excitement about this Crumbl Cookies coming soon nearby. “I was so...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Presbyterian Church#Volunteers#Turnpike
WATE

Sweetwater restaurant to close after 47 years

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A brother and sister decided to bring a restaurant to Sweetwater 47 years ago, and now Dinner Bell is set to close in September. For owners Curtis Montooth and Diann Allison it’s been a journey since they opened. “You know it was a hard...
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

New recovery facility opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WATE

Knoxville seeking input on $4M plan to help end homelessness

American Rescue Plan Act from the U.S. Department of Housing Development. The funds are designated to be used for "local program activities including the provision of rental housing (including Permanent Supportive Housing), Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, supportive services, and non-congregate shelter to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability," according to the city.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN IN CARE BEAR PAJAMAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MERCHANDISE AT WAL-MART

On 9-5 –2022 at approximately 5:40 p.m. City Units were dispatched to Wal-Mart for Shoplifting. Upon arrival, while on the Phone with a Wal-Mart’s Asset Protection team member, the officer learned that a female subject wearing white care bear pajamas was approaching the pharmacy side exit. While waiting outside the doors, the team member made contact with the female subject in the breezeway of the GM doors. The female subject was taken back to the lost prevention office. The female subject was then identified as Kristena Rose Bohannon. Mrs. Bohannon’s bag was searched at this time. Her bag had concealed merchandise belonging to Wal–Mart. The Value of 11 items were $88.83, which was recovered. Mrs. Bohannon admitted to placing the items in her bag. Mrs. Bohannon was then placed in custody and transported to the Justice Center. Mrs. Bohannon was charged theft of merchandise.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car show lovers gather for weekend car show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who love the street rods and classic cars are headed to Pigeon Forge for the weekend. The 40th Shades of the Past car show opens Friday in Pigeon Forge, but already people have gathered on the Parkway. “It’s just a hobby, a hobby of...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy