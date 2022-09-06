Read full article on original website
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Plaschke: Rams left humbled as Super Bowl repeat quest begins with an ugly whimper
As good as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills played, the Rams struggled with a number of issues in their first game since winning the Super Bowl.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Time to block party! Chippewa's Buffalo Bills Block Parties are back for another season
Football is back this week and Buffalo Bills fans couldn’t be more excited for the home opener this Thursday, as the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams. If you’re looking to go out for the game, look no further than West Chippewa
Bills vs. Rams: 6 things to know about the 2022 NFL opening game
The 2022 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with a heavyweight showdown in primetime on NBC. The preseason Super Bowl favorites will visit the defending Super Bowl champions as MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills meet Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Here are six storylines to...
Buffalo Bills rout Los Angeles Rams to kick off 2022 NFL season: How it happened
Follow along for live updates from the NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and upstart Buffalo Bills.
The insane Bills Mafia invades SoFi Stadium ahead of Thursday Night Football game against Rams
The Buffalo Bills are playing their season opener on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams a long ways away from home. But, that didn’t stop Bills Mafia, who is as dedicated as any fanbase in the NFL, to make the trip out West. If Wednesday night is...
NBC Sports
Curran: Plenty at stake for Belichick in Patriots-Dolphins opener
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- "Put your chips on a few numbers and if those numbers come up, you’re good, and if some other numbers come up, probably need to do something." That was Bill Belichick on Wednesday talking about the uncertainty of Week 1 and the need to be malleable.
Bart Scott calls Bill Belichick and Patriots desperate for Miami strategy
Clearly, not everyone is a believer in coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ early-arrival strategy ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The unorthodox game preparation has already been laughed at by Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. Now, it’s being called a “desperation move” by ESPN analyst Bart Scott, during Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up!”
Patriots don't seem to mind practice field in West Palm Beach
BOSTON -- It was just a few weeks ago that Bill Belichick was in awe at the set up in Las Vegas. The Patriots got to enjoy what the head coach referred to as the "Taj Mahal" of football facilities.What the team is working with this week in West Palm Beach is a little different. A lot different, actually, considering Palm Beach Atlantic University doesn't even have a football team.That has caused a lot of pundits to question Bill Belichick's game plan leading up to New England's Week 1 clash with the Dolphins, and has left the Patriots to get...
NBC Sports
Dolphins player trolls Patriots for traveling to Miami early for Week 1 game
The New England Patriots shouldn't need any additional motivation to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, but one of their former players provided some juicy bulletin board material this week. Former Patriots defensive back Keion Crossen, who's currently a backup on the...
Bills vs. Rams on TNF: Watch Fans Get Into Intense Brawl
Last night, the Buffalo Bills gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the NFL‘s 2022 debut. The Buffalo Bills nearly doubled the Rams in total yardage (413 to 243), and the final score ended up 31-10 after a tied 10-10 halftime score. However, the on-field Bills’ mauling of the Rams wasn’t the only brawl that happened at SoFi Stadium last night.
LIVE: Bills and Rams kickoff the 2022 NFL Season
The Buffalo Bills are in Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions to kick off the 2022 NFL Season. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 EST.
FOX Sports
AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets
The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
