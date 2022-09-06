ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
NBC Sports

Curran: Plenty at stake for Belichick in Patriots-Dolphins opener

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- "Put your chips on a few numbers and if those numbers come up, you’re good, and if some other numbers come up, probably need to do something." That was Bill Belichick on Wednesday talking about the uncertainty of Week 1 and the need to be malleable.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bart Scott calls Bill Belichick and Patriots desperate for Miami strategy

Clearly, not everyone is a believer in coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ early-arrival strategy ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The unorthodox game preparation has already been laughed at by Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. Now, it’s being called a “desperation move” by ESPN analyst Bart Scott, during Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up!”
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Television Show#American Football#Congress#Harvestfest
CBS Boston

Patriots don't seem to mind practice field in West Palm Beach

BOSTON -- It was just a few weeks ago that Bill Belichick was in awe at the set up in Las Vegas. The Patriots got to enjoy what the head coach referred to as the "Taj Mahal" of football facilities.What the team is working with this week in West Palm Beach is a little different. A lot different, actually, considering Palm Beach Atlantic University doesn't even have a football team.That has caused a lot of pundits to question Bill Belichick's game plan leading up to New England's Week 1 clash with the Dolphins, and has left the Patriots to get...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Sports

Dolphins player trolls Patriots for traveling to Miami early for Week 1 game

The New England Patriots shouldn't need any additional motivation to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, but one of their former players provided some juicy bulletin board material this week. Former Patriots defensive back Keion Crossen, who's currently a backup on the...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Bills vs. Rams on TNF: Watch Fans Get Into Intense Brawl

Last night, the Buffalo Bills gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the NFL‘s 2022 debut. The Buffalo Bills nearly doubled the Rams in total yardage (413 to 243), and the final score ended up 31-10 after a tied 10-10 halftime score. However, the on-field Bills’ mauling of the Rams wasn’t the only brawl that happened at SoFi Stadium last night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets

The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy