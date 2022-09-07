ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Eat at Panda Express, help Emory Valley Center

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago

Area residents can eat at Panda Express in Oak Ridge on Thursday and support Emory Valley Center in providing services for East Tennesseans with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSowr_0hkkQaWk00

The Oak Ridge-based center will receive a portion of the purchase made by all customers who mention Emory Valley Center when they check out at Panda Express between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Once the $100 minimum purchase requirement is met, Emory Valley Center will receive 20% of the total event sales," according to a news release from the center. For more information and to view an event flyer, customers can visit the center's Facebook page.

