Pumpkin farms ready for fall despite summer drought

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People heading to the pumpkin patch this fall can expect to have a lot of pumpkins to choose from.

Curtis Orchard co-owner Randy Graham said they are ready for a busy season and have a lot of pumpkins available. Champaign County was hit with a drought this summer, but that didn’t stop pumpkin crops from thriving. Graham said pumpkins actually enjoy a little dryness and can grow healthily in time for the fall.

“It seems odd, given how much water they have inside of a pumpkin,” Graham said. “But the vine actually sends out little roots all along the vine so any water that’s there, they can get it.”

Graham said his apples are growing well this year too. Despite a slow start in June, graham said the weather has been great lately and he expects to have happy customers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.