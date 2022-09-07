ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Pumpkin farms ready for fall despite summer drought

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W93cI_0hkkQLTx00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People heading to the pumpkin patch this fall can expect to have a lot of pumpkins to choose from.

Curtis Orchard co-owner Randy Graham said they are ready for a busy season and have a lot of pumpkins available. Champaign County was hit with a drought this summer, but that didn’t stop pumpkin crops from thriving. Graham said pumpkins actually enjoy a little dryness and can grow healthily in time for the fall.

“It seems odd, given how much water they have inside of a pumpkin,” Graham said. “But the vine actually sends out little roots all along the vine so any water that’s there, they can get it.”

Graham said his apples are growing well this year too. Despite a slow start in June, graham said the weather has been great lately and he expects to have happy customers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Heart of Illinois Jeeps gather together against suicide

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Heart of Illinois Jeeps will hold a suicide prevention cruise on September 10. Officials said they raise funds with the hope to call for attention to mental health resources and help end the stigma of distress. The crew will start the day at the Farmer City Raceway, stop at Atlanta […]
FARMER CITY, IL
WCIA

‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
ARCOLA, IL
WAND TV

Missing emu returned to 4D Farms in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight. Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure. Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't...
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign County, IL
Industry
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Industry
Champaign County, IL
Sports
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

Light up the night at Glo Bingo

Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

STEP Recovery has a new location

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — STEP RECOVERY is at a new location. STEP RECOVERY is an organization that has the mission of helping substance abusers find freedom and a new way of life. The recovery center holds narcotics meetings every night. The center opened up six months ago. Founder of STEP recovery, Wendy Lambert, said they […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Allerton Park to host final summer concert

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — All summer, musicians and artists displayed their talents at Allerton Park. Friday night promises to deliver jazz and folk from local area bands. Performing Friday night are Stone & Snow and Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes. Organizers said to bring a lawn chair and blankets. Food will be available from various […]
ALLERTON, IL
WCIA

Tailgating etiquette with Mister Manners

As we wind down the summer, we leave behind the picnic tables and take our places at tailgate parties—but also indoors at restaurants and dinner parties, too. Here with some tips for making sure we mind our dining etiquette no matter how formal or informal the occasion, is Mister Manners himself, Thomas P. Farley.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Pumpkin Patch#Vine#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign.  It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago.  Kayla Brown, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign.  Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur.  Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

DSC’s 9th Annual C-U Oktoberfest

C-U Oktoberfest is a community fundraising event benefitting DSC. DSC supports children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. It is the 9th Annual C-U Oktoberfest – Save the Date, Saturday September 24th from 3-10pm, Neil and Washington parking lot, downtown Champaign. Fall celebration of German music, food, and beer. All proceeds benefit DSC. $10 entry-12 and over, $5 entry – under 12. Kids admission provides entry to the Kid Zone from 3-6pm. Food and beer provided by local vendors.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
WCIA

The Fur Ball is back!

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Fur Ball means a delicious dinner, an exciting auction, and fun raffles with amazing prizes for you!. The Fur Ball also means the world to our homeless pets!. Your generosity by attending events like these makes it possible for us to keep our doors open...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
HUDSON, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign offering yard waste disposal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New Champaign store selling items with historic twist

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City-wide Boil Order issued

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA) – The Gibson City community is under a city-wide boil order until further notice. The city is working as efficiently as possible to repair and resolve a large water main break. An announcement will be made when the order is lifted. The city initially posted to social media that crews were trying […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

11,000 diapers distributed last month

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The United Way of Champaign County Bottom Line Diaper Bank donated 11,000 diapers to local non-profits for people in need. “The diaper bank has been amping up the efforts over the last few months in the community, “said Mary Knoel, Director of Marketing at United Way. 11,000 is a new record […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy