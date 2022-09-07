Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Sooners Football: OU trounces Kent State, 33-3
A suffocating defense bought time for the Oklahoma Sooners to find an offensive spark in a 33-3 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes Saturday night at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. OU limited Kent State’s uptempo offense to 295 total yards on 73 plays, an average of just four...
Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Kent State: Game Thread & How to Watch
Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!. IT’S FOOOOOOTBALL TIIIIIIIIIIIIME IN OKLAHOMAAAAAAAA, and the Oklahoma Sooners. MACtion as they get set to face the Kent State Gold Flashes. Take it away, Toby:. Time & TV: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m....
Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Kent State Preview: Brent Venables provides a steadying presence
I am sure 1-0 as a Sooner fan feels good. Shout-out to the Oklahoma Sooners for just handling business like a responsible adult. Saturday last week almost felt like we had previously been living with our college best friend who never grew up, but then we decided to move in with our cousin who is engaged. From total chaos and fear that the kitchen sink is clogged to someone who has their act together and asks you if have any towels because they are going to run a load.
