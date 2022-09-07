I am sure 1-0 as a Sooner fan feels good. Shout-out to the Oklahoma Sooners for just handling business like a responsible adult. Saturday last week almost felt like we had previously been living with our college best friend who never grew up, but then we decided to move in with our cousin who is engaged. From total chaos and fear that the kitchen sink is clogged to someone who has their act together and asks you if have any towels because they are going to run a load.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO