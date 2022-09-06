Read full article on original website
How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the SF Bay Area
The California heat wave that brought punishing temperatures to the San Francisco Bay Area is finally coming to a close.
Silicon Valley
Smart & Final plans new store at site of closed San Jose grocery
SAN JOSE — Smart & Final is planning to open a big warehouse store in the building where a grocery outlet operated for many years in San Jose, according to banners at the retail site. The warehouse-style food and household supplies store has struck a deal to lease a...
Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
Crews are battling wildfires across the San Francisco Bay Area and all through the state of California. Track the updates here.
socketsite.com
San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”
As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
rwcpulse.com
From malasadas to maple bars, here are 13 can't-miss doughnut destinations on the Peninsula
Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
everythingsouthcity.com
Power Outage in South San Francisco
UPDATE 4:25pm: Most of the power has been restored with a few pockets still without power per this map below. PGE has reported ‘an underground utility vault failure has caused a wide area of power outages (in parts of South San Francisco). Traffic lights are out and should be tritiated as a 4-way stop sign.
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Police Department Weekly Crime Report
MUTUAL AID ASSISTANCE: Yesterday, a neighboring agency was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the City of South San Francisco. The driver then lost control of the stolen vehicle on Mission Road near Grand Avenue. The driver and passenger, both 17 year old residents of South San Francisco, immediately exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot. Responding South San Francisco Police Officers located the passenger a short distance away on Mission Road. Officers continued searching the area and the driver was eventually located hiding behind several trash bins at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Mission Road.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down
California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose market loses power as oppressive heat continues to strain state's grid
The Lucky 7 supermarket in San Jose was not so lucky on Wednesday when the grocery store lost power amid a historic heat wave that continues to threaten the state's power grid. No rotating outages were required by the grid operator, California ISO.
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
offmetro.com
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another round of high heat Thursday
NAPA, Calif. - Much of the Bay Area is bracing for another day of stiflingly hot weather on Thursday after getting a bit of reprieve on Wednesday from the excessive heat. "If it was yesterday, it would be horrible," said Debbie Brace, who used Wednesday’s comparatively cooler temperatures in Napa to get in a game of bocce with her friends. During the game, temperatures hovered around the low nineties, which the group said was pleasant compared to Tuesday’s record high of 114 degrees.
NBC Bay Area
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Excessive heat: Bay Area among hottest spot in U.S., maybe planet?
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area temperatures this week were among the hottest in the nation and possibly even on the planet. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales pointed out that Livermore, Calif. topped a record-breaking 116 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, while Palm Springs, Calif. in Riverside County, and Phoenix, Ariz., both reached 114 and Las Vegas hit 111 degrees.
Last day of ‘brutal’ heat before gradual cool-down
(KRON) — Thursday looks likely to be the last day of truly oppressive temperatures as the unprecedented September heat wave that descended on the Bay Area late last week finally begins to wind down. “One more day of brutal heat and then relief is on the way,” said KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. Temperatures around the […]
