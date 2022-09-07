Effective: 2022-09-11 07:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Walton County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 620 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa Beach, Blue Mountain Beach, Four Mile Village, Grayton Beach, Sandestin, Gulf Pines and Miramar Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO