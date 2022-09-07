Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Frost and a light freeze. Low temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recommended to disconnect garden hoses from their spigots.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 05:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 715 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Waterman Wash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 537 AM MST, Stream gauge reports indicated ongoing problematic flow in Waterman Wash making unbridged crossings unsafe at Tuthill Road and Narramore Road. - This includes the following streams and drainages Waterman Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow Valley, Buckeye, and Goodyear. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Marion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Alachua and Marion Counties through 245 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rainbow Lakes Estates to near Wildwood. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Citra, Lynne, Archer, Sparr, Moss Bluff and Lake Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville. Target Area: Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Saint Simons Island, or near Darien, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Simons Island, Country Club Estates and Boys Estate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 345 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic Falls, or near Old Faithful, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Old Faithful around 310 PM MDT. Kepler Cascades and Scaup Lake around 315 PM MDT. Craig Pass and Shoshone Lake around 320 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Grant Village and Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible through tonight which will be capable of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of up to 1 inch will be possible with some locally higher amounts possible. Many areas across Death Valley National Park have been heavily inundated with rainfall this summer which will mean many washes will be primed for rapid runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Toa Alta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Toa Alta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon and Toa Alta. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 02:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nevada, northeast Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In northeast Nevada, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Significant subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. The stronger thunderstorms will be capable of generating heavy rain and potential flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 02:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-15 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; White Pine County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nevada, northeast Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In northeast Nevada, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Significant subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday through Thursday. The stronger thunderstorms will be capable of generating heavy rain and potential flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 04:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 7 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Inland Hernando by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Hernando FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota, Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee, Inland Pasco, Inland Sarasota and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms shifting onshore today will bring heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 07:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Walton County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 620 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa Beach, Blue Mountain Beach, Four Mile Village, Grayton Beach, Sandestin, Gulf Pines and Miramar Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper St. Bernard, Western Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central St. Bernard and southwestern Orleans Parishes through 100 PM CDT At 1223 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arabi, or near Chalmette, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, Gretna, Meraux and Arabi. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 238 and 241. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 02:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon PDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. Some of these thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours with rainfall rates exceeding one inch per hour. Weak flow aloft will cause these storms to be slow moving, allowing them to produce rain in any any one location for an extended period of time. This will increase the threat for dangerous flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon PDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. Some of these thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours with rainfall rates exceeding one inch per hour. Weak flow aloft will cause these storms to be slow moving, allowing them to produce rain in any any one location for an extended period of time. This will increase the threat for dangerous flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook Areas of fog over portions of far Northern Maine til 8AM Motorists traveling area roads across far Northern Maine early this morning should be alert for areas of fog reducing visibility below one mile at times. Give yourself extra following distance with vehicles ahead of you before going into fog areas. Fog should lift and dissipate by mid morning.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Ogle, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Lee; Ogle; Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 514 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen over much of the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area between 6 am and noon. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 04:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux Patchy, dense fog will be present in localized areas early this morning until approximately 8am. Visibility reductions down to 1 mile are possible during this time. Please allow additional time if driving to get to your destination this morning where patchy fog is present.
