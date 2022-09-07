Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
NBC Sports
Stephen Curry agrees with Draymond Green: 2022 title was ‘definitely the most special’
NBA legends rarely say that one of their championships means more to them than the others, often comparing them to their children — they are different but each is special in its own way. Draymond Green broke with that tradition and said 2022 means the most to him because...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Nike Selling LeBron 19 for Half Price Online
It has been quite the summer for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. The future Hall of Famer and consummate family man has made the most out of his offseason. James and his two teenage sons have traveled the country, played basketball, and debuted various colorways of the upcoming Nike LeBron 20.
NBA・
Bucks could trade for ex-NBA award winner?
The Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet this summer, but it may be time for them to make their move. Sports Illustrated’s Brett Siegel reported this week that the Bucks are among the possible suitors for former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. The report adds that the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors are also interested in trading for Clarkson.
NBC Sports
Marshall 26, Notre Dame 10: Highlights were few, but Irish lessons persist
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The unknown severity of Tyler Buchner’s left shoulder injury notwithstanding, the vast majority of Notre Dame’s struggling offensive production was dependent on the sophomore quarterback in Saturday’s 26-21 loss to Marshall. Without Buchner, one may shudder at wondering how few points the No. 8 Irish (0-2) would have scored against the Herd (2-0). Buchner took 12 carries for 60 yards (sack adjusted) while throwing for 201 yards on 18-of-32 passing. A 6.3 yards per attempt average is not one that will push an offense for an entire season, but on a day when little was working for Notre Dame, it was nearly acceptable.
NBC Sports
MLB institutes drastic rule changes for 2023
Major League Baseball is going to look dramatically different in 2023, in many ways that should please purists. MLB’s competition committee voted Friday afternoon to pass numerous rule changes for 2023, which were first detailed by The Athletic. Included among them:. • The elimination of infield shifts. • The...
MLB・
NBC Sports
LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match
A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
NBC Sports
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NBC Sports
Bears release Mike Pennel
The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
NBC Sports
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
NBC Sports
Michael Thomas, Drake London are expected to play Sunday
The wait for Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to return to action is expected to end on Sunday. Thomas was listed as questionable on Friday because of a hamstring injury he picked up while working his way back from the ankle injury that kept him out of action all of last season, but he has been practicing with the team this week. According to multiple reports, Thomas is also expected to play against the Falcons in the season opener.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Gets Jabbed By Nick Young After Pulling Out Of Celebrity Boxing Match
Los Angeles, CA – Blueface has been forced to bail on his celebrity boxing match against former NBA player Nick Young — but the verbal jabs are still flying. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles rapper was denied a professional boxing license from the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday (September 7).
Bears' game-day roster for Week 1 vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears will battle the San Francisco 49ers to open the 2022 season, where they’ll be looking to start the Matt Eberflus era with a victory. The Bears are 6.5-point home underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Practice squad players defensive...
NBC Sports
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants shut down, swept by Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- The Giants planned to lean on openers and "bulk innings guys" throughout Thursday's doubleheader at American Family Field, but in the third inning of the second game, it became a bullpen day for both sides. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta grimaced after throwing a pitch to Tommy La...
NBC Sports
A's fan impressively chugs beer after slick barehanded catch
The play of the day during the Athletics' 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum didn't happen on the field. The best moment happened in the stands during the top of the fourth inning. White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada fouled off a pitch towards...
NBC Sports
Perry: Will Pats offense unveil an Alabama-inspired wrinkle in Miami?
The element of the unknown. Bill Belichick has referenced it often ahead of his team's Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. It's one of his standard talking points before the regular-season opener annually. "It’s opening day, nobody’s really shown anything," Belichick said this week. "We’ll see what happens first game....
NBC Sports
Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report
Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
NBC Sports
What Lance, Juice expect from Bears' 'talented' defense
What has been talked about all offseason will be put to the ultimate test when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and his offense take the field on Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears. That offense, of course, includes 22-year-old quarterback Trey Lance, who will be entering his first season as the starter under center.
