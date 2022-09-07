ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fox News

Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
Fox News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes 'absolutely no apologies' for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic

Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
Fox News

If Trump endorsed GOP nominees lose in November, does the former president take a 2024 hit?

There’s no debating that former President Donald Trump remains the most popular, influential, and powerful politician in the Republican Party. Nearly two years after his 2020 election defeat, the former president continues to play a kingmaker’s role in GOP primaries as he moves towards launching another White House bid in 2024. And while a handful of his endorsed candidates suffered high profile defeats early this election cycle, the vast majority of candidates he’s backed in competitive Republican primaries won their nomination races.
Fox News

GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official

I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

