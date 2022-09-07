Read full article on original website
As Texas sends thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond
Texas has been ramping up pressure on Washington, D.C., and more recently on New York City and Chicago, for months as it sends thousands of illegal immigrants to those sanctuary cities’ doorsteps, forcing the city's mayors to find new ways to respond to what they have dubbed an emergency.
Illinois mayor blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 'hypocrisy' after migrants shipped to 'Republican suburb'
The Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago town is calling out Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot after over 60 migrants were shipped to his town and dropped off at a local hotel. After being bussed from Texas, 147 migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, according to FOX 32. Sixty-four of...
Texas Rep. Chip Roy: We must fire and defund bureaucrats responsible for border crisis
As the midterm elections approach and Republicans hope to win back the House, border security is one of the top issues on the minds of GOP voters. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that Republicans must prioritize border security if they win back the House and called for Biden administration officials to be held accountable for the ongoing crisis.
Illinois mayor reacts to governor's 'ill-advised' comment inferring 'xenophobia' amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker's office is calling him "xenophobic" for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday and sixty-four of...
Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
Migrants bussed to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
A group of over 100 migrants from the southern border were moved to an Illinois suburb after being welcomed in Chicago – an action that is reportedly frustrating local officials. The migrants are staying at a Hampton Inn in Burr Ridge and a Holiday Inn in Countryside, according to...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Robert Telles arrest: ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC avoid mentioning suspect in journalist's murder is a Democrat
The arrest of a Democratic public official in Las Vegas for allegedly murdering a journalist shocked the nation, but news networks went out of their way to bury his party affiliation. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic
Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
Strategists weigh implications of abortion, student loan handout, gun control on upcoming midterms
The Democratic Party is seeking to hold on to its majority in the House this fall as the midterm elections approach and several candidates from the party place focus on issues they feel will motivate their base to turn out and vote, but some strategists suggest those issues will do little to impact the results as Americans remain focused on the economy.
USC $95K scholarship for LA mayor frontrunner Bass 'critical' to federal bribery case against former dean
A federal case against a former dean of the University of Southern California involves a scholarship for Los Angeles mayoral front-runner and current House member Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., that prosecutors say was awarded in exchange for school funding. Marilyn Flynn, ex-dean of USC's social work program, is facing federal...
Alyssa Farah Griffin says Trump resonated with working class Americans, pushes back on Sunny Hostin
"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said former president Donald Trump resonated with working class Americans during Thursday's episode and pushed back on fellow co-host Sunny Hostin, who suggested "white supremacy" and "fear of the changing color" of the country were the reason his supporters turned out. "He has a...
If Trump endorsed GOP nominees lose in November, does the former president take a 2024 hit?
There’s no debating that former President Donald Trump remains the most popular, influential, and powerful politician in the Republican Party. Nearly two years after his 2020 election defeat, the former president continues to play a kingmaker’s role in GOP primaries as he moves towards launching another White House bid in 2024. And while a handful of his endorsed candidates suffered high profile defeats early this election cycle, the vast majority of candidates he’s backed in competitive Republican primaries won their nomination races.
Fox News
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are cratering, and yet they want everyone to believe that the opposite is true
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Democrats are looking to push their "lame attempts" at messaging their failures because they have zero compliments to point to for the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I decided on Friday night that it's time to simplify things for everyone. You're all...
Former Hillary Clinton advisers, supporters agree that she should not run for president
Several former advisers to Hillary Clinton expressed support for the former Secretary of State's recent announcement that she will not run for president again, with one suggesting that she would not be a viable candidate due to her low approval rating with voters. During an appearance on CBS Evening News...
GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official
I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: Sen. Marco Rubio on opponent Val Demings, student loan handout, Biden MAGA comments
EXCLUSIVE: This week's edition of the Fox New Digital's "Election Spotlight," features midterm candidate Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and his exclusive take on his matchup with Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Biden's student loan handout, and why he believes he should remain in the Florida Senate. Rep. Val Demings did not...
Shannon Bream plans to continue grilling policymakers as new ‘FOX News Sunday’ anchor
A new era begins on Sunday when Shannon Bream debuts as the new, permanent anchor of "FOX News Sunday," but viewers can expect the tradition of hard-hitting questions to continue. "What viewers can expect is what they've always gotten, which is hard-hitting, straight journalism, news of the day. We're going...
Democratic candidate Vicente Gonzalez claims Mayra Flores, supporters 'stole' Texas special election
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, who's running for re-election to Congress in the midterm elections, claimed during an event attended by House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., that a June special election in Texas was stolen by Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, and her supporters. The remarks from Gonzalez came...
