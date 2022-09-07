Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Witness tips led to suspect ID in deadly Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tips from witnesses led police to identify a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the northeast Las Vegas valley this month, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they took Zahrai Mendez-Amador, 31, into custody in connection with the crash on...
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking moment heavily-armed SWAT team surrounds the home of Las Vegas official suspected of fatally stabbing investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace - just moments before taking him into custody
Heavily armed and kitted out in armor, this is the tense moment SWAT teams surrounded the home of Las Vegas official Robert Telles moments before he was arrested on murder charges. The exclusive DailyMail.com footage shows cops preparing to smash down the door of Telles' $660,000 home on Wednesday evening.
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide on Forefather Street
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has homicide units responding to the 7200 block of Forefather Street.
Police: Officer, suspect exchange gunfire after traffic stop east of Strip
A man is dead and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer is in the hospital after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Officer wounded, man killed in exchange of gunfire near UNLV campus
A Metro officer was wounded and a suspect was killed when the two exchanged gunfire near the UNLV campus early Saturday morning, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police warn to avoid area in northeast valley due to uptick in violent crime
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared a warning on Facebook Friday morning in which it urged residents to avoid an area in the northeast valley due to an uptick in crime. In the post, LVMPD’s Northeast Area Command urged residents to “avoid congregating and...
Police: One injured after fight on strip leads to stabbing
Las Vegas Metro police responded to a fight in the area of East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, on the Las Vegas Strip.
news3lv.com
Police warn people to stay away from northeast valley area due to uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking people to stay away from a desert area in the northeast Las Vegas valley due to a recent uptick in violent incidents and crime. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northeast Area Command issued a "safety concern notice" Friday morning via social media. In the notice, police say people should avoid gathering in the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, also known as "the Saddle."
EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace
A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
Man hit by car dies a month later marking 98th traffic-related death
A man who darted through stopped traffic and was hit by a car in August has died marking the 98th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.
D.A. explains why suspected murderer Rob Telles was freed from custody
Those watching the scene unfold say it seemed odd Telles was allowed to come home, especially because that led to a barricade situation just a few hours later when police tried to arrest him.
KTLA.com
Las Vegas police take county official into custody in connection with journalist’s stabbing death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles into custody on Wednesday, hours after investigators searched his home in connection with Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s stabbing death. Sources told Nexstar’s KLAS in Las Vegas that Telles will be charged with one...
A Woman Was Arrested At A Las Vegas Airport & She Blamed It On Being 'So Good Looking'
A young woman is facing charges after she allegedly skipped out on her tab at the Las Vegas airport last week, though she apparently told police that she was being arrested for being too "good looking." Hend Bustami, 28, has been charged with violating airport conduct for an alleged dine-and-dash...
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks after county official's arrest for open murder
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release more information about a homicide investigation involving outgoing public administrator Rob Telles.
Police: Hat, bloody shoes provided DNA evidence in reporter’s killing
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference to discuss the arrest of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in the stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German.
A woman arrested at Las Vegas airport told officers it must be because she's 'so good looking'
Police arrested the woman last week after she was accused of leaving a restaurant inside Harry Reid International Airport without paying for the bill.
