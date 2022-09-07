ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking moment heavily-armed SWAT team surrounds the home of Las Vegas official suspected of fatally stabbing investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace - just moments before taking him into custody

Heavily armed and kitted out in armor, this is the tense moment SWAT teams surrounded the home of Las Vegas official Robert Telles moments before he was arrested on murder charges. The exclusive DailyMail.com footage shows cops preparing to smash down the door of Telles' $660,000 home on Wednesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
news3lv.com

Police warn people to stay away from northeast valley area due to uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking people to stay away from a desert area in the northeast Las Vegas valley due to a recent uptick in violent incidents and crime. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northeast Area Command issued a "safety concern notice" Friday morning via social media. In the notice, police say people should avoid gathering in the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, also known as "the Saddle."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace

A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Ktnv#Ksby#Las Vegas Municipal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Fox News

787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy