Essex County, NJ

24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PILESGROVE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Where to Get Piercings in North Jersey

Whether it’s your nose, ears, lips, belly button, or something else, finding a clean, safe, and professional piercer is important. It’s always a great idea to find someone trustworthy and reputable when dealing with your body. Luckily, for those wondering where to get their ears or something else pierced, there are a variety of shops and spots throughout North Jersey that can get the job done. We have rounded up several shops in North Jersey that provide piercings of all sorts, as well as some that also do tattoos. Read on to discover where to get piercings in North Jersey.
CRANFORD, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Lifestyle
themontclairgirl.com

A Latinx Heritage Month Celebration is Coming to Montclair

September brings a lot of things — cooler weather, the start of autumn, and back-to-school season, to name a few. It also marks the beginning of National Hispanic + Latinx Heritage month, which runs from September 15th to October 15th. This year, for the first time ever, a local Montclair 510(c)(3) group called Latinos of Montclair is hosting a series of fun events in honor of Latinx Heritage Month. The aim of these events is to gather the community together to celebrate the diversity within the Latinx community. These events include a Latin dance party, Yoga en Español at Jaipure Yoga, a tequila tasting, a film series in partnership with Montclair Film, and so much more. Read on to learn all about Montclair’s first Latinx Heritage Month celebration, created by Latinos of Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.5 PST

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
Daily Voice

Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4

Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger

If you weren’t hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty’s was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ retail executive falls to death from skyscraper

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The chief financial officer of a New Jersey-based national retail chain facing financial troubles has died. On Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond said Gustavo Arnal had died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing...
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

My building was sold and the new owners want everyone out so they can gut renovate it. Will I get a buyout?

I’ve lived in my rent-stabilized apartment in Brooklyn for 30 years and the building has just been sold to new owners. I’ve been given new rent payment instructions and my neighbors, who are mostly not rent-stabilized, were told to get out by the end of the month to make way for a gut renovation. Is it worth it for them to request their rent history and fight the eviction? And what are my chances of a buyout?
BROOKLYN, NY
Outsider.com

Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town

One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

