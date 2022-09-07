Read full article on original website
Fort Wainwright holds ceremony remembering 9/11 attacks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - 21 years ago, on September 11th, 2001, thousands of lives were lost in New York, Washington D.C., and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. “It was just one of those horrible days you hope you never have to live through,” said David Halbrooks, Deputy Fire Chief with the Fort Wainwright Fire Department.
Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
Two Rivers restores community, rebuilding homes and relations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It has been just over a year since Jamison Gallion was arrested for committing arson in the community of Two Rivers. Since his arrest and the final attack in August of 2021, Two Rivers has come together and grown to restore their community. The work to...
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
Fairbanks homicide suspect arrested at Canadian border, charged with murder
USDA announces number of programs to receive investment funding. Mat-Su Borough Assembly to discuss hand-counting Nov. 8 election ballots. The proposal seeks to direct the clerk to verify election results by hand counting all ballots in the upcoming election after the machine counts have been tabulated. Revive Alaska says it...
Fairbanks police say murder suspect drove through Canada in victim’s car
A 21-year-old Fairbanks man has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of a 75-year-old woman. Fairbanks police say they responded to a call at 12:06 a.m. Saturday about a car crashing into a garage door and driving away. Officers checked the nearby apartment and found Carole Jo Romberg dead inside.
Fairbanks Grand Jury indicts Samantha Pearson for manslaughter in the death of Adam Sakkinen
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE September 2, 2022. A Fairbanks Grand Jury indicted Samantha Pearson on one count of manslaughter and one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance on September 1, 2022. Pearson is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which time the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
11-year-old minor missing since Sunday, August 28 has been found.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) UPDATE: Parker Nation has been found. The Fairbanks Police Department is asking for assistance in their search for 11-year-old Parker Nation. Parker ran away from his Birchwood Homes residence on Sunday, August 28 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Parker reportedly left on his bike and was last seen...
