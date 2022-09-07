Read full article on original website
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Release Date
League of Legends developer Riot Games has shown us our first look at their new skin line, Fright Night. Fright Night will be sure to draw eyes thanks to its Tim Burton inspired art style and atmosphere. These skins are the revamped versions of the Gothic skin line voted on in a player-led poll.
Rocket League Season 8 Patch Notes
Rocket League Season 8 patch notes are now live including the new Honda Civic Type R.
Overwatch 2 Leak Confirms Fox Hero Kiriko
Overwatch 2's long-rumored fox girl hero has been confirmed as coming to the game, per a recent leak. Prominent Overwatch influencer and leaker Naeri has shared a screenshot of Overwatch 2 information that refers to the game's "latest hero Kiriko." Naeri says this is the fox hero Blizzard has been teasing for several months, throughout the Overwatch 2 beta. She will release alongside a Legendary skin called Hinotori Kiriko. Hinotori is Japanese for "phoenix," so the skin will likely be themed after the mythical firebird.
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
How to Get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 Drops
Here's how to get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 drops during live streams for Ultimate Kickoff.
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
Temtem Patch 1.0: What's New
The early access period for the new game Temtem is finally over. Starting now, Temtem is entering update 1.0, the start of the game.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
How to Get Dr Disrespect in NBA 2K23
Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the NBA 2K23 x Dr Disrespect collab.
Football Manager 2023 Release Date Announced
Here's a breakdown of all of the release details for Football Manager 2023.
Valorant Kohaku & Matsuba Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the new Kohaku & Matsuba bundle coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 2.
Madden 23 Week 1 Roster Update: When is it?
Madden 23 Week 1 Roster Update should take place shortly after the conclusion of Monday Night Football.
NFL・
Valorant Patch 5.05: 3 Things We Want
Here are three things we want in Valorant Patch 5.05 including an option to avoid players, continued Agent balancing and more.
Fright Night Annie Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Fright Night Annie is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
NBA 2K23 Legend Requirements: Current and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of how to become a Legend in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Current and Next Gen.
Kalidou Koulibaly FIFA 22: How to Complete the Player Moments SBC
Kalidou Koulibaly FIFA 22 Player Moments SBC is now live during FIFA 23 Pre-Season celebrating the player's move to Chelsea. Koulibaly is one of the most popular defenders in FIFA Ultimate Team. He's been a go-to pick for Serie A squads over the years, but now he'll be a popular player for Premier League squads after moving to Chelsea this summer. Koulibaly's new Player Moments card is 98 overall and is by far the best card he's ever received in FUT history.
Fortnite Paradise Explained: What We Know About Chapter 3 Season 4
Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite is coming to a close rather soon, so today, let's go over what we know about Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fortnite — including its name: Fortnite Paradise. Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite is scheduled to come to an end Sept. 17,...
How to Get Four Extra Badge Points in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER
Here's a breakdown of how to get four extra Badges at the start of NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Next Gen.
