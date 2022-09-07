ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

10TV

1 injured in shooting at Columbus community event

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is injured after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Hours before, Terry Evans and others were trying to make a difference in the community. The We Are the South community event was happening...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Become a foster parent for Shelby County

Child abuse and neglect occurs regularly in our communities. Due to this, it is sometimes necessary to remove children from their homes to ensure their safety. This isn’t a decision that is made lightly, and it is always done with court supervision. When a child is removed from their home, Shelby County Job and Family Services – Children Services Division and the local court develop a case plan that helps the family work toward reunification. Shelby County Children Services Division makes every effort to place removed children with suitable family members, but unfortunately, sometimes this isn’t possible. In 2021, Shelby County Children Services Division placed 45 children into agency custody.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Logan County, OH
Government
County
Logan County, OH
City
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Logan County, OH
Education
police1.com

Ohio police no longer allowed to serve overnight warrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police have revised a policy involving serving warrants during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. after the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. WSYX reported that Officer Ricky Anderson shot and critically wounded Lewis while serving warrants at an apartment involving...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilliard parents say 'safe space' teacher badge oversteps

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents in Hilliard are ready for a showdown. Badges worn by some teachers aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ students are under fire. Some parents say the badges could steer their kids to the wrong place—through a QR code—exposing them to sexually explicit material inappropriate for children.
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

Columbus police policy change puts restrictions on serving warrants overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police made a policy change on Thursday regarding when officers can execute arrest warrants for lower-level offenses. Police Chief Elaine Bryant sent a memo to the division stating officers cannot execute pre-planned arrest warrants at private homes for misdemeanor offenses, including domestic violence, and non-violent felony offenses between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless it is approved by a lieutenant or someone with a higher authority.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Mike Dewine
Lima News

Putnam County court records

John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
10TV

Mourners gather at memorial service for Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friends and family of Donovan Lewis, the 20-year-old who was fatally shot by Columbus police on Aug. 30, gathered at the Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church Saturday morning for his funeral service. Hundreds came to share special moments they had with Lewis, including some of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
#School Districts#Volunteers#K12#House
10TV

Man killed in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot in the South Linden area of Columbus on Saturday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on East 13th Avenue near Cleveland Avenue just after 8 p.m. during an altercation involving a group of people. Officers arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
Education
Education
Politics
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
10TV

Driver dies after crashing into bridge pillar in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a vehicle crash in north Columbus Saturday afternoon. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV the man was traveling at a high speed on East Hudson Street and crashed into a pillar under the Silver Drive overpass, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Sheriff's Office ready for new Communications Center

The Logan County Sheriff's Office held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon for their new Communications Center. The previous space is the original space from when they moved to their new building 21 years ago, and Sheriff Dodds said the space was too small then. The upgrade has been in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Prison, almost $20K restitution ordered for Lima man for burglary, theft

LIMA — A Lima man has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Kyle Dick, 33, for breaking into the home of Wendy Peel, the grandmother of his child, and stealing a Playstation 5 on June 10 and stealing checks from his former employer from Oct. 1, 2021 to April 20, 2022. He is ordered to pay over $700 dollars to Peel and $19,000 to Barbara Brown, owner of Brown’s Refuse Service and his former boss.
LIMA, OH
10TV

10TV

