Williamsport, PA

WBRE

First responders come together in memory of paramedic

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders showed up on Saturday to remember Ed Hayes, an EMT who passed away earlier this month. For 35 years, Hayes worked in his community as an EMT with several volunteer and full-time ambulance associations. On September 3, 2022, Ed Hayes was tragically stricken ill and died while in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Festival weekend in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Thousands of people will flock to Danville this weekend for crafts and history. The 43rd annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and Danville Heritage Festival will run all weekend long. "A celebration of all things Danville; it is all about the history of our area," said...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike. Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract. The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Police: Dispute between neighbors turns physical

Williamsport, Pa. — A man admitted he'd been having issues with his neighbors long before it culminated in a physical fight in late June, Williamsport police say. Donald Richard Fisher, 62, of Williamsport fought with his neighbor after agitating statements were directed at him and his son, Justin, according to Officer Damon Cole. Cole said the neighbor's face was swollen and bruised when he spoke to him near the 600...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming College student interns at local animal sanctuary

A Lycoming College student interned at T&D's Cats of the World this past summer to exercise her pre-veterinary skills. Hannah Seebold ’24, biology major in the pre-veterinary medicine program, interned at T&D’s Cats of the World, an animal sanctuary located in Penn's Creek for unwanted, abused, and mistreated exotic pets and animals. “I chose to spend my summer at this refuge because it gives me the opportunity to work with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction. The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started.  Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Hazleton fire displaces 9, building a ‘complete loss’

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said nine people have been displaced after a fire has made a building a “complete loss.” According to the Hazleton Fire Department, the fire began around 8:43 p.m. Friday night on the 100 block of East Broad Street, just two buildings down from Jimmy’s Quick Lunch. Investigators said the building […]
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Striking workers reach agreement with health care companies

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One week after nursing home workers across the state went on strike, a tentative agreement has been reached for some employees. That agreement affects workers at facilities owned by Priority Healthcare and Comprehensive Healthcare. Workers started striking last Friday, demanding better work conditions and better...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity to open homeowner applications this October

Williamsport, Pa. — From October 1 through October 31, Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity will be accepting homeowners applications for their affordable housing program. Families or individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, and willingness to partner through 250 required "sweat equity" hours. Each homeowner will assist in building their own home and the homes of others and attend educational workshops about practical topics such...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire broke out in mixed-use building in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A fire broke out in a mixed-use building in Hazleton Friday night. The building housed a pawn shop and other businesses on the ground floor. There were apartments on the top floor. No injuries have been reported. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more developments.
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

One hospitalized after shooting in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized. Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston. Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

