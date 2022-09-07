Read full article on original website
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
Teen Mom Ashley Jones reveals she’s pregnant with second child as husband Bar Smith remains in jail
TEEN Mom star Ashley Jones has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child amid a heated feud with co-star Briana DeJesus. The reality star was threatened with legal action by Briana after reports surfaced of a fight during Family Reunion filming. After launching a series of pointed attacks...
Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
Don’t Be Tardy might be over, but that will never stop the Zolciak-Biermann household from making headlines. Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunk driving. The 20-year-old was taken into custody in the wee hours of the night and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic […] The post Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI appeared first on Reality Tea.
90 Day Fiancé's Emily Bieberly Accused Of Drinking While Pregnant, And TLC Responded
As fans question whether or not 90 Day Fiancé's Emily Bieberly was drinking on camera while pregnant, TLC has responded.
Horrifying video shows the moment girl, 15, tries to rip a mum's handbag away as her two kids sit screaming in the pram
Horrifying footage shows the moment a teenager riding a scooter attacks a mother taking her two children for a stroll. The 37-year-old mum was walking with her two children down a Perth laneway in Smallman Place, Ashfield, at about 12.40pm on Monday when the 15-year-old girl approached from behind. CCTV...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
realitytitbit.com
Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing
Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed’s Leaked Recording of Yve Allegedly Shows Proof of an Abusive Marriage
A leaked recording of '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 cast member, Yve Arellano allegedly abusing Mohamed Abdelhamed surfaces after she was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Check out the full recording here.
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
Amidst the success stories that have played out on 90 Day Fiancé, one couple's recent drama became problematic enough to cause a potentially permanent split.
Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation
Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: Photo of Kaiser Prompts Negligent Parenting Concerns
Back in 2019, Jenelle Evans and David Eason lost custody of all three of the children who were living with them at the time. They each one have one additional child of whom they had already lost custody. After a lengthy court battle, three of the couple’s five kids were...
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Claims Yve Was Having an Affair With a Man Named Mike
'90 Day Fiancé' star, Mohamed Abdelhamed believes his wife, Yve Arellano, was cheating on him with a man named Mike. Here's everything we know about the alleged affair.
Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career revealed after fired star & husband Ryan ‘turned down’ MTV’s offer to rejoin show
TEEN Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career has been revealed after the fired star and her husband, Ryan, claimed they “turned down” MTV’s offer to rejoin the show. Ryan, 34, Mackenzie, 25, and his parents, Jen and Larry, were fired from Teen Mom OG in 2021 after their ongoing feud with Maci Bookout.
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's last little girl is growing up. In a post celebrating daughter Rya Rose, 11 months, and her recent milestones, the Teen Mom OG star admitted that these moments with the infant are bittersweet as Rya is their last baby. "Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a...
