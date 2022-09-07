ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Don’t Be Tardy might be over, but that will never stop the Zolciak-Biermann household from making headlines. Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunk driving. The 20-year-old was taken into custody in the wee hours of the night and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic […] The post Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
realitytitbit.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
In Touch Weekly

Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation

Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
E! News

E! News

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

