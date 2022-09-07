Read full article on original website
Nearly All Of Hawaiʻi Under Drought Conditions
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The windward side of the Big Island has had a precipitation shortfall, and extreme drought has been observed in the Kawaihae area. UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8) All of Hawaiʻi is abnormally dry, and 94% is under some level of drought, according...
Flood Advisory Issued For Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A Flood Advisory was issued on Saturday evening for an area of Kaʻu, including Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Pāhala. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for the east-side of the Kaʻū district until 9:15 p.m. At...
Hawaiʻi Joins World In Mourning Queen Elizabeth II
HAWAIʻI - Governor David Ige orders flags be flown at half-staff, and shares a photo from the Queen's 1975 visit to Hawaiʻi. The State of Hawaiʻi has ordered flags be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, immediately until sunset on the day of interment. The Queen died today, September 8.
VIDEO: Hawaiʻi Marks Hurricane Iniki 30th Anniversary
HAWAIʻI - The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency has published a "Lessons of Iniki" video to mark the anniversary of destructive landfall of the Category 4 hurricane on the island of Kauaʻi. On Sept. 11, 1992, Hurricane Iniki made landfall on the island of Kauaʻi as a Category...
