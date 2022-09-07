Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Stabbing in Ogden leaves two with critical injuries
OGDEN, Utah — Elijah Sewell faces two counts of attempted murder after stabbing two people around 200 25th St. in Ogden. On Sep. 3, 2022, Sewell stabbed two males. The first victim attempted to break up another fight when Sewell attacked him, stabbing him through the ribs and right lung. Also, the first victim says Sewell made threats against his life during the assault.
One injured after person shot in Salt Lake City overnight
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was left in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning. Salt Lake City Police say this happened just before 1 a.m. near 500 S. and Post Street. They also believe the shooting was gang related. Upon arrival, officers...
Don’t dump unwanted fish into ponds, streams or lakes say Utah officials
SALT LAKE CITY — For anybody thinking about dropping unwanted aquarium fish (or fish that were caught elsewhere) into a lake or pond, the word from the Division of Wildlife Resources is “please don’t.”. It can lead to problems like disease, poor water quality, and stress to...
Portions of U.S. 89 in Davis County will be closed beginning Sunday night
SALT LAKE CITY — Late night Davis County drivers, put a reminder on your phone for Sunday night; The Utah Department of Transportation will close both directions of U.S. 89 between Oak Hills Drive in Layton and 400 North in Fruit Heights. The agency said the road will be...
Chick-fil-A’s autumn milkshake goes national after succeeding in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A year after Salt Lake City got to taste test Chick-fil-A’s Autumn Spice milkshake, the dessert will be made available nationally. The fast food chain will start selling the flavor on Sept. 12 at participating locations. Chick-fil-A said the seasonal flavor is the first...
Bus driver threatens students
ALPINE, Utah — According to Rex Brimhall, Director of Transportation for Alpine School District, yesterday a bus driver made very inappropriate comments to students riding her bus. In a letter addressed to Dry Creek parents, Brimhall said the school district began to take immediate action to make sure students...
UPDATE: TRAX resumes regular schedules after crash near Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority said that the TRAX trains impacted by an accident this morning are back to their regular schedules. The UTA advised that there will still be residual delays of up to 10 minutes. The UTA had put a walking bridge into effect...
Delta teacher named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year
SALT LAKE CITY — Chad Warnick has been named the 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year, as announced Thursday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. Warnick is an agriculture, biology, leadership and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center in the Millard School District. Teacher of the...
Layton police report two attempted child abductions
LAYTON, Utah — Police in Layton said that two child abduction attempts were made within the past week. In each instance, an adult approached a child and asked them to get into the adult’s car. In both instances, Layton police said the children were alone. It happened the...
Man who ran over wife in Salt Lake City International Airport sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was sentenced on Friday for running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake City International Airport in early April. Sturgeon was initially charged with manslaughter but that was dismissed because he pleaded guilty. Shawn Sturgeon pled guilty in 3rd...
Driver of dump truck injured as it leaves highway and goes down ravine
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A driver of a dump truck was transported by LifeFlight with critical injuries after the vehicle he was driving left Trapper’s Loop highway and went down into a ravine, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Sgt. Michael Irvine, with the UHP, says the vehicle...
Davis County School District’s teen centers providing resources to students
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County School District started its school year with new teen centers. The centers aim to provide resources to at-risk students. They provide a space for students to safely shower, do laundry and work with counselors. Students and their families also have access to...
Man taken into custody after a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Ogden police on Wednesday in connection to a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden. According to a probable cause statement, police were notified of the two stabbings in the area of 200 25th Street in the early hours of Sept. 3. The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries to their abdomens.
Major water leak and water outage affecting Veterans Affairs buildings
SALT LAKE CITY– A major water leak and water outage have occurred at the Veterans Affairs Salt Lake City Medical Center Main Campus. According to the VA SLC’s Twitter, building one is the only building without water. It is expected to be restored within a couple of hours.
Utah Debate Commission names moderators for 2022 debates
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Debate Commission announced Thursday the moderators for the five upcoming 2022 general election debates. The moderators are Natalie Gochnour, Kelly Bringhurst, Lauren Gustus, Boyd Matheson and Doug Wright. The schedule for the general election debates is as follows with the assigned moderator. Oct....
UPS expects to hire 1,290 employees ahead of the holiday season in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A press release from UPS announced the hiring of around 1,290 additional employees in the Salt Lake City area, ahead of the holiday season. UPS says in just 25 minutes most people can fill out an application and receive a job offer. Also, about 80%...
SLC is finished with triple-digit weather, but here comes the smoke
SALT LAKE CITY — While Salt Lake City has likely seen the last of triple-digit weather for a while, there is another factor coming that could limit people’s ability to get outdoors this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to return to normal for...
Utah leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
SALT LAKE CITY — As the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death began to spread on Thursday, Utah officials shared their thoughts, mostly on social media. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday morning at her Scottish castle, Balmoral. Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace released what is being called an atypical announcement about the Queen’s health, saying that her doctors were “concerned.”
How to protect your child’s online identity in case of a ransomware attack
SALT LAKE CITY — A ransomware attack over the Labor Day weekend on the Los Angeles School District caused “significant disruption” to computer systems but classes did resume on Tuesday, the district said, according to CNN. After New York City, the LA School District is the second...
