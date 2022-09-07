ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Stabbing in Ogden leaves two with critical injuries

OGDEN, Utah — Elijah Sewell faces two counts of attempted murder after stabbing two people around 200 25th St. in Ogden. On Sep. 3, 2022, Sewell stabbed two males. The first victim attempted to break up another fight when Sewell attacked him, stabbing him through the ribs and right lung. Also, the first victim says Sewell made threats against his life during the assault.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One injured after person shot in Salt Lake City overnight

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was left in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning. Salt Lake City Police say this happened just before 1 a.m. near 500 S. and Post Street. They also believe the shooting was gang related. Upon arrival, officers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
South Jordan, UT
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Bus driver threatens students

ALPINE, Utah — According to Rex Brimhall, Director of Transportation for Alpine School District, yesterday a bus driver made very inappropriate comments to students riding her bus. In a letter addressed to Dry Creek parents, Brimhall said the school district began to take immediate action to make sure students...
ALPINE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Delta teacher named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY — Chad Warnick has been named the 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year, as announced Thursday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. Warnick is an agriculture, biology, leadership and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center in the Millard School District. Teacher of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Layton police report two attempted child abductions

LAYTON, Utah — Police in Layton said that two child abduction attempts were made within the past week. In each instance, an adult approached a child and asked them to get into the adult’s car. In both instances, Layton police said the children were alone. It happened the...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

kslnewsradio.com

Utah Debate Commission names moderators for 2022 debates

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Debate Commission announced Thursday the moderators for the five upcoming 2022 general election debates. The moderators are Natalie Gochnour, Kelly Bringhurst, Lauren Gustus, Boyd Matheson and Doug Wright. The schedule for the general election debates is as follows with the assigned moderator. Oct....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

SALT LAKE CITY — As the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death began to spread on Thursday, Utah officials shared their thoughts, mostly on social media. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday morning at her Scottish castle, Balmoral. Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace released what is being called an atypical announcement about the Queen’s health, saying that her doctors were “concerned.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

