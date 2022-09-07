Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sflcn.com
Miami Carnival’s Jr. Carnival Returns to Central Broward Regional Park
SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Jr. Carnival, presented by TD Bank, is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Central Broward Regional Park (3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311) from 1 pm-10 pm. This enriching cultural event is not only a platform for showcasing Caribbean culture and an excellent opportunity for youth to participate; it’s a great avenue for developing artistry.
Luxury Hotel Brand Edition Will Build Its First Stand-Alone Residences in Miami
Just when you thought all the branded residences have been announced, Edition reveals its plans for its first-ever standalone branded residences in—you guessed it—Miami. Located in the exclusive Edgewater neighborhood, the 55-story waterfront tower will have 185 bespoke homes. The 649-foot-high tower offers unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, Downtown Miami, and the Miami Beach skyline. Edition enlisted architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia, founder of Arquitectonica, to design the glass tower, as well as Studio Munge to design the interiors. There will be one- to four-bedroom residences, with layouts ranging from 1,952 square feet to 3,864 square feet, starting at $1.7...
secretmiami.com
Miami Has A Small Slice Of Paris With Its Very Own Love Lock Bridge
From many loyal lovers in Miami, this endearing gem is a permanent display of their everlasting love. The idea is simple: couples cross a bridge in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country, put their names on locks to latch them on the bridge, and toss the keys into the scenic lake to symbolize locking their relationship together. A ‘love lockdown,’ as Ye famously put it.
sflcn.com
Miami Carnival Week 2022
SOUTH FLORIDA – Each year, the most popular city in South Florida becomes a hub of cultural activity as people from all over the world descend upon the city for the Miami Carnival. Ooooohhh wee, this year will be more of the same. Loud tunes, vibrant costumes, good drinks,...
secretmiami.com
9 Miami Restaurants In Movies And TV Shows That You Can Actually Visit
Swaying palm trees, breathtaking skyline views, diverse neighborhoods and stunning Art Deco structures — it’s no wonder Miami has been chosen as the perfect destination for the big screen. You might have even noticed that some of the spots you frequent have made a cameo in some of the most iconic films. Whether you’re a TV buff or a local looking for spots to explore, here are 9 places where star-studded movies and episodes were filmed so that you can feel like you’re a part of the cast!
Click10.com
Miami Spice 2022 pre-selected menus cater to local gourmands on a budget
MIAMI – Local gourmands recently welcomed this year’s Miami Spice pre-selected menus — starting at $28 for a two-course lunch or brunch. The three-course dinners range from $45 to $60. The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s restaurant promotion runs through September and features some of the...
3 Miami Restaurants Among The Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
WSVN-TV
Feel Good Coffee Lounge in Hialeah Gardens serves up java with a health kick
A good cup of coffee can get you through a whole morning, but how about a latte with a little health kick? At Hialeah Gardens’ newest coffee spot, feeling good is about taking care of what’s on the inside, and with their Rx lattes, you’ll be enjoying the good vibes all day long.
secretmiami.com
10 Best Miami Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Tropical Oasis
Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
Miami New Times
Miami Sculptor's Doomsday Bunker Installation Reported Stolen From Islamorada
Jillian Mayer's unassuming 20-foot black trailer disappeared over Labor Day weekend from a private storage lot in Islamorada. If it was thieves who absconded with the trailer, they might've thought they were getting away with yard tools or a lawnmower. Instead, they got an artist's work four years in the making.
Click10.com
City of Miami worker makes special stop, brightens boy’s day
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Clint Glenn has been a sanitation worker for the City of Miami for more than two decades. His act of kindness this week made one little boy living in a Coconut Grove neighborhood’s day. Emily Eaglstein’s son Eli broke his arm recently, and “Mr....
WSVN-TV
7 Spotlight: Spock the monkey’s long voyage
(WSVN) - Monkeys living in a colony near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport have suffered injuries and even gone missing. Now, nearly three years later, one beloved monkey is back home and living in a safer place. 7’s Karen Hensel spotlights this monkey mission. Spock’s long voyage has been...
Click10.com
2 Miami-Dade residents win $1 million in scratch-off Florida Lottery tickets
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade County residents are millionaires after winning $1 million from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens, each claimed a $1 million prize. Romero chose to receive his...
WSVN-TV
Former Miami director of protocol remembers organizing 1991 Vizcaya party for Queen Elizabeth II
MIAMI (WSVN) - As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, South Floridians continue to open up about the lasting impression the monarch left during her 1991 visit to the Sunshine State. Thirty-one years ago, when the queen request a trip to Miami in May, Manuel Soto was the director of...
thenextmiami.com
Leaning Make-A-Wish Building Now Several Floors Out Of The Ground (Photo)
In Overtown, the Make-A-Wish Building continues to rise, a new photo by Ryan RC Rea show. The Arquitectonica-designed office building will be known as the Finker-Frenkel Wish House, with 30,000 square feet of space. There will be a total of 15,000 square feet of event and office space in the...
miami.edu
186 SE 12th Terrace Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. %&$FULLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PENTHOUSE WITH HIGH CEILINGS IN THE HEART OF BRICKELL. ENJOY OCEAN AND CITY VIEWS FROM THIS BRIGHT APARTMENT, WITH CUSTOM BUILT CLOSETS, ELECTRIC SHADES, ITALIAN CABINETRY AND MUCH MORE. AMENITIES INCLUDE FITNESS CENTER, BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED SUN DECK WITH SWIMMING POOL, SPA, 24 HOUR SECURITY AND VALET.%$&#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons ofWE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034533 Confirmed 9/8/2022.)
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
Click10.com
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
