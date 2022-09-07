Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Former Miami director of protocol remembers organizing 1991 Vizcaya party for Queen Elizabeth II
MIAMI (WSVN) - As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, South Floridians continue to open up about the lasting impression the monarch left during her 1991 visit to the Sunshine State. Thirty-one years ago, when the queen request a trip to Miami in May, Manuel Soto was the director of...
WSVN-TV
7 Spotlight: Spock the monkey’s long voyage
(WSVN) - Monkeys living in a colony near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport have suffered injuries and even gone missing. Now, nearly three years later, one beloved monkey is back home and living in a safer place. 7’s Karen Hensel spotlights this monkey mission. Spock’s long voyage has been...
WSVN-TV
Feel Good Coffee Lounge in Hialeah Gardens serves up java with a health kick
A good cup of coffee can get you through a whole morning, but how about a latte with a little health kick? At Hialeah Gardens’ newest coffee spot, feeling good is about taking care of what’s on the inside, and with their Rx lattes, you’ll be enjoying the good vibes all day long.
WSVN-TV
Woman says carjackers in North Miami stole car with her blind dog inside
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman visiting South Florida is heartbroken after, she said, two carjackers who targeted her took off in a friend’s car with her blind 14-year-old dog still inside. Speaking with 7News on Friday, the victim, who identified herself as Valentina, described how her trip...
WSVN-TV
1st responders gear up for 5th Gold Ribbon Parade for childhood cancer awareness
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders geared up for a special caravan to raise awareness of children who are fighting cancer. Police officers and firefighters on Saturday morning lined up their vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade for the start of the fifth annual Gold Ribbon Parade. The parade aims to...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
WSVN-TV
Miami community shaken by fatal shooting of ‘Grandma Liz’ outside home demands justice
MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving community still reeling from a shooting a City of Miami neighborhood that left an 89-year-old woman dead is asking for answers in the incident, as residents mourn the loss of a beloved figure. Elizabeth Level was knows and “Grandma Liz” in the neighborhood when shots...
WSVN-TV
Stormy Afternoon
Stormy afternoon likely with a pattern change. Our general flow this time around will be out of the West-Southwest to pump in the heat and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, unsettled weather to continue through the weekend. Saturday won’t be as wet. Local: Stormy Afternoon Likely!. Prepare...
WSVN-TV
2 vehicles crash, flinging one into gate and pole in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video captured the moments after two cars collided, with one of the cars slamming into a gate outside a home, which caused an electrical pole to come crashing down. The crash happened along Northwest 165th Street and 22nd Avenue, Thursday morning. One driver was taken...
WSVN-TV
Police: 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate may be in Pompano Beach area
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate. According to Margate Police, Sarah Ramkhelawan left her home along the 100 block of Southwest 69th Terrace sometime between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The teen...
WSVN-TV
Two vehicles collide in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers came to a crashing stop. Video captured the moment two cars collided, with one of the cars slamming into a gate outside a home, which caused an electrical pole to come crashing down. The crash happened along Northwest 165th Street and 22nd Aveneue. One...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown at Western High School lifted; police find no weapon
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school has been lifted following a police investigation of a possibly armed student. Davie Police arrived at Western High School, at 1200 SW 136th Ave., and located the student who reportedly had a gun, Friday afternoon. Police did not find...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 1 juvenile hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting broke out in Northwest Miami-Dade that involved someone under the age of 18. Police are investigating the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 110th Street, Thursday. The juvenile was shot just before 8 a.m. and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. As of...
WSVN-TV
89-year-old woman killed in Miami shooting
MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday. Responding officers arrived to find...
WSVN-TV
Video shows burglar breaking into mailboxes at Hialeah business complex
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for a mail thief who, they said, targeted a business complex in Hialeah. Surveillance footage captured the burglar as he pulled up to the complex, located along the 8300 block of Northwest 24th Avenue, in a Dodge Challenger, early Wednesday morning. Within seconds,...
WSVN-TV
Western High School placed on lockdown following reports of an armed student
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school has been placed on lockdown following reports of a student possibly armed with a gun. Davie Police arrived to Western High School at 1200 Southwest 136th Avenue to search for the student, Friday afternoon. According to reports, a student showed another student...
WSVN-TV
Gas station owner: attempted robber ‘looked like he was 9 years old, opened fire on me’ in NW Miami-Dade; subject in custody
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade was held at gunpoint by a juvenile who, he said, appeared to be 9 years old and tried to steal an employee’s scooter outside the station. The incident happened at a Caraf Oil gas station...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting two teens in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting two teens has been caught and cuffed. The suspect, Neysser Poey-Gomez was arrested, Friday. According to police, Poey-Gomez knew the one of the victims, and the shooting was in retaliation over an ongoing feud. On Wednesday night, the two victims, 18...
WSVN-TV
Police: 16-year-old arrested after shooting 2 juveniles at NW Miami-Dade bus stop over cellphones; victims stable
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested 16-year-old Emmanuel Morales after, they said, he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in Northwest Miami-Dade when they refused to hand over their cellphones, sending the juveniles to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area...
