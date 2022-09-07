ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
WSVN-TV

7 Spotlight: Spock the monkey’s long voyage

(WSVN) - Monkeys living in a colony near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport have suffered injuries and even gone missing. Now, nearly three years later, one beloved monkey is back home and living in a safer place. 7’s Karen Hensel spotlights this monkey mission. Spock’s long voyage has been...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
WSVN-TV

Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WSVN-TV

Stormy Afternoon

Stormy afternoon likely with a pattern change. Our general flow this time around will be out of the West-Southwest to pump in the heat and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, unsettled weather to continue through the weekend. Saturday won’t be as wet. Local: Stormy Afternoon Likely!. Prepare...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deco
WSVN-TV

Two vehicles collide in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers came to a crashing stop. Video captured the moment two cars collided, with one of the cars slamming into a gate outside a home, which caused an electrical pole to come crashing down. The crash happened along Northwest 165th Street and 22nd Aveneue. One...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Lockdown at Western High School lifted; police find no weapon

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school has been lifted following a police investigation of a possibly armed student. Davie Police arrived at Western High School, at 1200 SW 136th Ave., and located the student who reportedly had a gun, Friday afternoon. Police did not find...
DAVIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Linus Music#Entertain#Reggae#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rock And Roll#Latina
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

89-year-old woman killed in Miami shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday. Responding officers arrived to find...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows burglar breaking into mailboxes at Hialeah business complex

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for a mail thief who, they said, targeted a business complex in Hialeah. Surveillance footage captured the burglar as he pulled up to the complex, located along the 8300 block of Northwest 24th Avenue, in a Dodge Challenger, early Wednesday morning. Within seconds,...
HIALEAH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect accused of shooting two teens in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting two teens has been caught and cuffed. The suspect, Neysser Poey-Gomez was arrested, Friday. According to police, Poey-Gomez knew the one of the victims, and the shooting was in retaliation over an ongoing feud. On Wednesday night, the two victims, 18...
HIALEAH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy