Construction underway on 'bridge bundles' in Lycoming County

Montgomery, Pa. — The third group of bridges in Lycoming County’s Bridge Bundling Program are underway and expected to be completed later this fall.

To celebrate the progress, the Lycoming County Commissioners were joined by municipal officials from Montgomery Borough and Wolf Township, County Planning staff, as well as staff from Bassett Engineering and Rylind Construction at the site of one of the bridges in Bundle 3.

The bridge, located near the River Field Complex and Montgomery Park, will be replaced with a brand new Geosynthetic Reinforced Soil – Integrated Bridge System (GRS-IBS) that crosses over Adams Creek.

Estimated cost of this replacement is $265,000, according to the Lycoming County government website.

This bridge type is an innovative solution that is new to Lycoming County. The bridges allow for natural streambeds to preserve aquatic habitats. The bridges in all four bundles are designed by Bassett Engineering and will undergo a complete replacement. Construction of the bridges in Bundle 3 will be completed by Rylind Construction.

Rylind has completed work on the first bridge in this bundle located on Logue Hill Road in Penn Township. In addition to Penn Township and Montgomery Borough, three other bridges in Bundle 3, located in Gamble Township, Wolf Township, and Mifflin Township, will also receive GRS-IBS structures.

The Bridge Bundling program is being funded through a $7 million dollar Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank (PIB) Loan, which will be paid off using Act 89 $5 vehicle registration fees which are only eligible for transportation infrastructure projects.

In total, 17 bridges across Lycoming County have been slated for replacement between 2021 and 2023, according to the commissioners.

Nine bridges are already completed and five more will be completed before the end of 2022. The remaining three will be bid this winter with construction beginning in Spring 2023.