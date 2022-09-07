ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigg James
4d ago

Damm Shame N.O.P.D IS THE SORRIEST DEPARTMENT OF ALL PARISHES Bring In The National Guards

Chris Boudreaux
3d ago

ladies & Gentlemen please watch your SIX be prepared for anything buy a firearm because one day you might need it to save your life or your family life ( N.O. IS NOT SAFE ANYMORE) police cannot protect you it's up to you & me stay safe

Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect

A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
NOPD: Man shot, killed in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central City. Police say they were responding to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of Toledano Street and they escalated the call to an aggravated battery by shooting. When police arrived they found...
NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
Slidell carjacking is tied to recent New Orleans crimes, police say

Slidell police said Wednesday a man was carjacked by a group of armed men in a stolen car as he tried to order at a restaurant's drive-thru window in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive. While the man's window was rolled down Tuesday night, the assailants abruptly pulled their car,...
6 adults and 2 minors accused of shootout in Hammond

Hammond Police Department has announced that eight people, including two minors, have been accused and arrested for a shootout that occurred on Friday morning. According to reports, two groups of people in two separate vehicles were exchanging gunfire near North Oak and West Robert streets around 2:15 a.m. No injuries were reported and one vehicle had bullet holes.
Slidell man wanted following shooting

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Slidell man who is wanted following a shooting which occurred Thursday (Sept. 8) night in the Kingspoint area near Slidell. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of...
Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
Slidell police chase ended in New Orleans, suspect still managed to run away

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police are seeking public assistance in locating a Metairie man who fled from Slidell Police on Wednesday evening. According to police, an officer observed Christopher Simonds, 31, excessively speeding and driving in a reckless manner. When Simonds saw the police officer, he started driving on the wrong side of the road and was driving against on-coming traffic.
16-year-old suspect in Terrytown carjacking shot by Jefferson Parish deputies in Algiers

Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were investigating a Terrytown carjacking Thursday night when they shot a 16-year-old suspect who opened fire on them in Algiers, authorities said. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen suffered a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to the leg, after police and deputies confronted two suspects...
