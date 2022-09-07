Read full article on original website
Bigg James
4d ago
Damm Shame N.O.P.D IS THE SORRIEST DEPARTMENT OF ALL PARISHES Bring In The National Guards
Chris Boudreaux
3d ago
ladies & Gentlemen please watch your SIX be prepared for anything buy a firearm because one day you might need it to save your life or your family life ( N.O. IS NOT SAFE ANYMORE) police cannot protect you it's up to you & me stay safe
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
Slidell police believe carjacking in drive-thru linked to other crimes in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police said they believe a carjacking that happened earlier this week in a drive-thru in the city could be linked to carjackings in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish. Police said on Tuesday night that a person was carjacked at gunpoint in a fast food line...
Carjackers used carjacked vehicle to commit another carjacking, Slidell Police say
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police see a commonality in a series of carjackings this past week that struck victims in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. According to the Slidell Police office, New Orleans in particular has seen a recent string of carjackings, including seven carjackings or armed robberies of cars in about a 12-hour span earlier this week.
New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect
A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
NOPD: Man shot, killed in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central City. Police say they were responding to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of Toledano Street and they escalated the call to an aggravated battery by shooting. When police arrived they found...
New Orleans police detain one person accused of firing shots into church
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a church in Pontchartrain Park. The shots were fired into Bethany United Methodist Church in the 4500 block of Mendez Street Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. NOPD confirms that the man who fired the...
NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
Slidell carjacking is tied to recent New Orleans crimes, police say
Slidell police said Wednesday a man was carjacked by a group of armed men in a stolen car as he tried to order at a restaurant's drive-thru window in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive. While the man's window was rolled down Tuesday night, the assailants abruptly pulled their car,...
Man who fired shots inside Pontchartrain Park church is former New Orleans police officer
Darryl Dean, 63, is a familiar figure in the Pontchartrain Park subdivision, where neighbors say the disabled military veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant sits outside his brick ranch house waving at passersby and warding off potential criminals. "He keeps it safe. ... He'll be watching the neighborhood. And...
6 adults and 2 minors accused of shootout in Hammond
Hammond Police Department has announced that eight people, including two minors, have been accused and arrested for a shootout that occurred on Friday morning. According to reports, two groups of people in two separate vehicles were exchanging gunfire near North Oak and West Robert streets around 2:15 a.m. No injuries were reported and one vehicle had bullet holes.
Slidell man wanted following shooting
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Slidell man who is wanted following a shooting which occurred Thursday (Sept. 8) night in the Kingspoint area near Slidell. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of...
Man shot on highway in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
Victim carjacked while trying to order at a fast food restaurant in Slidell
Slidell police are investigating a carjacking after a victim was held at gunpoint on Tuesday at a drive-thru line at a local fast food restaurant. According to police, a victim was ordering food at a restaurant on the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive when another vehicle pulled in front of the victim's vehicle.
Slidell police chase ended in New Orleans, suspect still managed to run away
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police are seeking public assistance in locating a Metairie man who fled from Slidell Police on Wednesday evening. According to police, an officer observed Christopher Simonds, 31, excessively speeding and driving in a reckless manner. When Simonds saw the police officer, he started driving on the wrong side of the road and was driving against on-coming traffic.
16-year-old suspect in Terrytown carjacking shot by Jefferson Parish deputies in Algiers
Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were investigating a Terrytown carjacking Thursday night when they shot a 16-year-old suspect who opened fire on them in Algiers, authorities said. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen suffered a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to the leg, after police and deputies confronted two suspects...
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for suspects sought in Houma car thefts
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of people sought in connection with car thefts across a westside Houma neighborhood. Sheriff Tim Soignet said on Monday deputies received multiple reports of vehicles that were broken into in the...
7 carjackings or attempted carjackings reported on Labor Day, New Orleans police say
Seven carjackings or attempted carjackings were reported to New Orleans police over the Labor Day holiday, police said Tuesday. The crimes were reported within the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary list of major offenses released by the department. Two of the...
Six adults; two juveniles arrested in Hammond on attempted murder and gun charges
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
Wife of shooting victim supports Bridge City transfer
One woman who was directly impacted by a Bridge City escapee is weighing in on the controversy surrounding the transfer of some of the juveniles housed at Bridge City Center for Youth to Angola.
Comments / 3