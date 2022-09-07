Vote now: Who had top Washington high school football play of Week 1?

From goal-line stands, to clank-clank game-winning field goals - and beautiful long scoring plays - which of SBLive WA's Week 1 highlight plays is the best?

Cast your vote below. Voting ends on Friday at 9 a.m. and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter , Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA or email andy@scorebooklive.com. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.

SBLive’s Top 5 plays of Week 1

Top 5 plays in Washington high school football Week 1 (Sept. 1-3) (; 1:30)

5. From 32 yards out, Rochester kicker Chris Rodriguez put just enough behind the kick and got the lucky bounce to give the Warriors the 9-8 win against Seton Cathloic.

4. Eastlake's defense came up clutch with a goal line stand. The Wolves' defense stopped Union inches shy of scoring in the end zone as time expired to secure the win.

3. Puyallup backup quarterback Jacob Velasco threw his first varsity pass last week against Emerald Ridge. That pass resulted in his first varsity touchdown throw and a Vikings' win.

2. Not all punters have the kind of speed Lynden's Troy Petz does. He put it on display when he improvised his way to a touchdown on what was supposed to be a Lions' punt.

1. On the first play of the second quarter, Cascade Christian senior quarterback Cade Sando finds wide receiver Jake Mosby wide open for an 88-yard catch and run for the score.