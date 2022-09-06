RJ Barrett's new deal with Knicks includes $13M in unlikely bonuses

RJ Barrett signed a four-year, $107M contract extension with the New York Knicks, with $13M in unlikely bonuses. He’ll make $23.88M in 2023-24, $25.79M in 2024-25, $27.71M in 2025-26 and $29.62M in 2026-27.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Hollinger & Duncan: Which Rebuild Looks the Best; RJ Barrett Extension; Chet Injury; Mailbag w/ @John Hollinger

Subscribe: https://t.co/T1AUAqd476 pic.twitter.com/tK3oOXeU7K – 12:30 PM

Members of the Knicks felt they didn’t get a fair shake from the Jazz in their trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell, a pursuit that ended Thursday with the guard’s shocking deal to the Cavaliers. The Knicks weren’t given an opportunity for a counterproposal after the Cavs and Jazz agreed to swap Mitchell for three players, three first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to ESPN. -via New York Daily News / September 5, 2022

The Knicks, according to sources, feel like their proposals [for Donovan Mitchell] with RJ Barrett as the centerpiece with multiple first-round picks were better than the Cavs’ final offer, which is up to interpretation. Only Ainge knows if he negotiated in good faith. He’d never admit it if he didn’t. -via New York Daily News / September 5, 2022

The Knicks, despite their troublesome recent past, have compiled a group of strong young talent, including Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Mitchell Robinson, and RJ Barrett. The Knicks were reluctant to give up Grimes and Barrett, and then set a Monday deadline for the Jazz before they agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with Barrett. -via Boston Globe / September 4, 2022