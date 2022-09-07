ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Coleman Outlasts Brady in Homecoming Thriller

The Coleman Bluecats defeated the visiting Bulldogs of Brady 56-24 in front of a Homecoming filled Hufford Field. Ryland Gentry led the way for the Bluecats on the back of four touchdowns, three rushing and one interception return. “I like what I saw tonight,” said Bluecat Head Coach John Elder....
COLEMAN, TX
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game Week 3: Breckenridge Buckaroos

The Breckenridge Buckaroos are this week’s BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. The Buckaroos with their “Hoorah” chant as they got ready to put on a big show against the Cisco Loboes. Breckenridge fans and members of the band filled the stadium to root on their team.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats fall in overtime to Cougars

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Central Bobcats would overcome a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, but would fall to Abilene Cooper in overtime 41-38. Central’s Chase Miller would knock home a 24-yard field goal in overtime, but the Cougars would respond with a 22-yard touchdown for the game winner. Central falls […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene High falls to Midland Legacy, 56-20

The Abilene High Eagles are coming off an impressive win against the Cooper Cougars in last week’s Crosstown Showdown. This week they finally the road west to take on the Midland Legacy Rebels. The Eagles only scored one time in the first half, while the Rebels scored seven times.
ABILENE, TX
McMurry University announces highest enrollment of past decade

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – McMurry is announcing its largest total student enrollment since 2012 for the Fall 2022 semester and total student growth of 7.3 percent over last year’s mark. Large incoming freshmen and transfer cohorts in Fall 2021 and 2022 have contributed to McMurry’s total growth. With a total enrollment of 1,245 students […]
ABILENE, TX
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman

Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
ABILENE, TX
GALLERY: Preliminary designs released for Cypress Street project in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Preliminary designs have been released for a project to renovate Cypress Street in downtown Abilene. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members approved $538,000 in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funds to be used toward the design phase of the Cypress Street Project, and they also voted to enter into an agreement with […]
ABILENE, TX
Bicyclist in hospital with serious injuries following morning crash with pickup truck

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an incident that took place this morning between a bicyclist and a pickup truck driver. According to officials, a white pickup truck was heading east on South 7th in Abilene and was turning on to Mockingbird when it hit a bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious bodily injuries.
ABILENE, TX
Felon Fleeing Cops on a Crotch Rocket Bike in Abilene Killed in High Speed Crash

ABILENE – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported another fatal motorcycle crash on the interstate near Abilene Saturday.   According to DPS Media Sergeant Marc Couch in Abilene, the rider of a 2007 Honda CBR 'crotch rocket' motorcycle was fleeing officers at a high rate of speed northbound on FM1750 in the Abilene city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.   The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Robert James Samuel, was committing a felony by fleeing from law enforcement when he lost control of the bike in a curve.  The bike left the roadway and flipped at a high…
ABILENE, TX
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash

ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday.   According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred.  The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.   The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash.  The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
ABILENE, TX
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
ABILENE, TX
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
ABILENE, TX
Reports: Intoxicated Abilene Man Arrested After Trying to Run Over Man with His Vehicle

ABILENE – An intoxicated Abilene man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend then almost ran over another man with his vehicle. According to Abilene Police, the incident occurred Wednesday night at the 3800 block of Ambler Avenue. After allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, the suspect, identified as Jacob Morgan, fled the scene just before police arrived. He returned later the same night and tried to run over the girlfriend with his vehicle.
ABILENE, TX

