colemantoday.com
Coleman Outlasts Brady in Homecoming Thriller
The Coleman Bluecats defeated the visiting Bulldogs of Brady 56-24 in front of a Homecoming filled Hufford Field. Ryland Gentry led the way for the Bluecats on the back of four touchdowns, three rushing and one interception return. “I like what I saw tonight,” said Bluecat Head Coach John Elder....
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game Week 3: Breckenridge Buckaroos
The Breckenridge Buckaroos are this week’s BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. The Buckaroos with their “Hoorah” chant as they got ready to put on a big show against the Cisco Loboes. Breckenridge fans and members of the band filled the stadium to root on their team.
HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats fall in overtime to Cougars
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Central Bobcats would overcome a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, but would fall to Abilene Cooper in overtime 41-38. Central’s Chase Miller would knock home a 24-yard field goal in overtime, but the Cougars would respond with a 22-yard touchdown for the game winner. Central falls […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High falls to Midland Legacy, 56-20
The Abilene High Eagles are coming off an impressive win against the Cooper Cougars in last week’s Crosstown Showdown. This week they finally the road west to take on the Midland Legacy Rebels. The Eagles only scored one time in the first half, while the Rebels scored seven times.
GALLERY: Abilene area residents #finishtherun for Eliza Fletcher
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene area residents went to Buffalo Gap early Friday morning to #finishtherun for Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted from her morning jog in Memphis then killed last week. The gathering began at the Old Settlers Reunion Grounds in Buffalo Gap at 4:20 a.m., the exact time of Fletcher’s kidnapping. Walkers […]
McMurry University announces highest enrollment of past decade
ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – McMurry is announcing its largest total student enrollment since 2012 for the Fall 2022 semester and total student growth of 7.3 percent over last year’s mark. Large incoming freshmen and transfer cohorts in Fall 2021 and 2022 have contributed to McMurry’s total growth. With a total enrollment of 1,245 students […]
koxe.com
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
GALLERY: Preliminary designs released for Cypress Street project in downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Preliminary designs have been released for a project to renovate Cypress Street in downtown Abilene. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members approved $538,000 in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funds to be used toward the design phase of the Cypress Street Project, and they also voted to enter into an agreement with […]
ktxs.com
Bicyclist in hospital with serious injuries following morning crash with pickup truck
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an incident that took place this morning between a bicyclist and a pickup truck driver. According to officials, a white pickup truck was heading east on South 7th in Abilene and was turning on to Mockingbird when it hit a bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious bodily injuries.
Motorcyclist killed after crashing during high speed chase in Abilene identified
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist who was killed after crashing during a high speed chase in Abilene has been identified. Robert James Samuel, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Crash on FM 1750 just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The […]
Jewelry heist: $24,000 in jewels stolen from Mall of Abilene, 6 arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday. According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group […]
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
Felon Fleeing Cops on a Crotch Rocket Bike in Abilene Killed in High Speed Crash
ABILENE – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported another fatal motorcycle crash on the interstate near Abilene Saturday. According to DPS Media Sergeant Marc Couch in Abilene, the rider of a 2007 Honda CBR 'crotch rocket' motorcycle was fleeing officers at a high rate of speed northbound on FM1750 in the Abilene city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Robert James Samuel, was committing a felony by fleeing from law enforcement when he lost control of the bike in a curve. The bike left the roadway and flipped at a high…
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
AFD warns against bees in Elmwood & Sayles areas, 2 people get treatment for stings
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) issued a warning to some residents in Abilene’s Elmwood and Sayles areas, warning neighbors and visitors of bees. In a press release, AFD said a crew responded to a call of a bee sting. One person was stung multiple times before another person attempted to help […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
colemantoday.com
Coleman LIvestock Auction Market Report for September 7, 2022
250-400 LBS 220-230 400-600 LBS 187-227.50.
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
San Angelo LIVE!
Reports: Intoxicated Abilene Man Arrested After Trying to Run Over Man with His Vehicle
ABILENE – An intoxicated Abilene man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend then almost ran over another man with his vehicle. According to Abilene Police, the incident occurred Wednesday night at the 3800 block of Ambler Avenue. After allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, the suspect, identified as Jacob Morgan, fled the scene just before police arrived. He returned later the same night and tried to run over the girlfriend with his vehicle.
