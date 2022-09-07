Read full article on original website
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Senator Barrasso Talks Importance of United Way of Natrona County
United Way of Natrona County held their annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 and it featured a myriad of guests, including current Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. The event highlighted many of the non-profit organizations in Natrona County, including the Child Development Center, Mimi's House, Unaccompanied Student Initiative,...
Cheers! Wyoming Ranked As A Top Craft Beer State
Now, I'm all about studies that have to do with my beloved craft beer. Especially here in Southeast Wyoming, we have so many great choices for craft beer, it really isn't fair to the rest of the country. So, when I see a study that has Wyoming in the top 10 of anything that has to do with craft beer, I get excited.
New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming
The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List
We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
A Touch Of Snow In Wyoming’s Big Horns TONIGHT!
One last warm day then cold weather comes to Wyoming. Two days of temperatures in the 60s and nighttime lows in the 40s or less. No worries. This is just Canada testing out its winter machine. According to this news story, by DJ Nike, two years ago on this date...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Don’t miss September’s Full Harvest Moon, Wyoming
You can expect the full Harvest Moon to appear just after sunset this Friday. This is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, when some farmers used the extra light to work late into the evening to harvest crops, according to NASA. NASA said September's full moon has popularly...
The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper
It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather. If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...
Why Did The Wyoming Food Truck Cross The Country? To Win A Wing Championship!
If you remember, last year, the Double Dub's food truck crew made their way to Buffalo, New York in pursuit of chicken wings and glory. Well, they came back with some championship hardware from the National Buffalo Wing Festival. They came in first in the Xtra Hot competition and third in the Creative Spicy category. They also won the Spirit Award.
NO Scotty McCreery Is NOT Coming To The Lyric In Casper, Wyoming
You're creating a Facebook Event and accidentally tag the wrong location. Except you don't know how many people saw the wrong post before you noticed and fixed it. And that's precisely what happened with an upcoming Scotty McCreery Concert. Scotty will perform at The Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, on September...
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
VIDEO: Wyoming’s Wildlife Is Some Of Best In The Country
Seeing the wildlife throughout Wyoming is truly one of the great parts of living here. If you're a resident, you may get tired of seeing the antelope or mule deer on the side of the road, but for many it's a great opportunity. Just a couple days ago, a YouTube...
Casper Firefighters Holding Annual Stair Climb to Honor 9/11 Victims and Local Fallen Heroes
September 11, 2001 is a day that will forever live in infamy. It was a day of great tragedy, but it was also a day of tremendous heroism. The various accounts of first responders putting their lives on the line, simply for the possibility of saving others are as much a part of that day, and the subsequent days as anything else.
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features that carry a racist and misogynistic term for a Native American woman. New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word “squaw” include the mundane, peculiar and Indigenous language terms. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the changes Thursday after an almost yearlong process. Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico and the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency. Private businesses in some cases have taken the lead on changing the offensive term. They include a California ski resort that changed its name last year.
Food Bank of Wyoming Prepares for Hunger Action Month
Food Bank of Wyoming is doubling down on key initiatives to support Wyoming’s communities and Hunger Relief Partners in an effort to raise critical funds so people don’t have to choose between basic necessities like food and rent; the Food Bank is hosting a month-long fundraiser and additional events to take action against hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity in Wyoming.
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Why Are Wyoming Teens Wearing Hoodies in This Heat? Science May Have the Answer
I was hoping it would never happen to me, but it is now official (and my children have proclaimed). I am old, which also means, my sense of fashion is no longer up to date. There is a recent fashion trend amongst our youth that I just haven't been able to put my finger on its popularity. Why are kids (see also: teenagers), wearing hoodies, in broad daylight, when it is 90° outside or higher?
Wyoming Department of Health Announces Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne
The Wyoming Department of Health announced in a press release the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium will be held in Cheyenne on Sept. 26. The two-day event begins at 8 a.m. at the Little America Resort in Cheyenne. Cathy Hoover, Injury and Violence Prevention Program manager with WDH, said in...
