Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
The Post and Courier

Clemson boutique hotel staffed by workers with intellectual disabilities opens

CLEMSON — After a decade of planning and four years of construction, a boutique hotel on Clemson University’s campus that employs people with intellectual disabilities is now welcoming guests. The Shepherd Hotel co-founders Rich Davies and Rick Hayduk described the hotel that is nestled between College Avenue and...
CLEMSON, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Usc#Sled
WLTX.com

Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Post and Courier

Gamecocks' Dawn Staley stands by decision to cancel BYU series

COLUMBIA — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley isn’t backing down, although she did express remorse for the criticism her decision brought to her school. Staley announced a week ago that her national champion women’s basketball team would not play an already contracted home-and-home series with BYU that was set to begin in Columbia this season. The reason for her decision was an alleged incident during an Aug. 26 volleyball match between BYU and Duke in Provo, Utah.
PROVO, UT
The Post and Courier

Columbia-area coroner hopes facial reconstruction will help ID skeletal remains

COLUMBIA — The Richland County Coroner’s office is asking for help to identify a man whose skeletal remains were found in December 2020 in a wooded area. Facial reconstruction images released Sept. 9 show a White man with grey hair. Deputy coroner and forensic anthropologist, William Stevens, said the image won’t look exactly like the man who died, but the hope is it will get leads.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Homelessness in Aiken, Richmond counties is growing

In the first four weeks of the school year, already Aiken County Public School District has identified more than 70 students as homeless. That figure could grow to more than 400 students by the end of the school year. “I’m hoping not, but it could possibly be,” said Vicki Miller...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Oktoberfest is upon us. Here's the comprehensive guide of where to celebrate in Columbia.

Oktoberfest, a weeks long beer-drinking celebration that happens once a year in Munich, will be celebrated at bars and breweries across the Columbia area starting this month. From Columbia Craft in the Vista releasing three speciality beers during the celebration to Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia hosting the city's mayor as he taps the first beer keg, the Oktoberfest offerings are uniquely Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
footballscoop.com

The story behind why South Carolina brought back the Wishbone last week

It's said year after year that schemes in college football all follow a cyclical nature. Back in the 60's and 70's the Wishbone was the most dominant offense in college football, with Texas and Oklahoma using it to pummel opponents into submission during national title runs. However, like what happens...
COLUMBIA, SC

