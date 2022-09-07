Read full article on original website
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Post and Courier
Karl Odenthal: Retired Public Safety officer continues to make an impact
Karl Odenthal retired from the Aiken Department of Public Safety four years ago, but people he served during his long career in law enforcement still remember – and appreciate – the impact he made on their lives. Working a case in his current job as a property code...
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area school districts plagued by altercations, allegations, lack of transparency
COLUMBIA — Parents across Richland County have spent the better part of 2022 asking their school district officials where their money is going, why a sitting school board member was arrested and why they've struggled to retain teachers and administrators, but have received little to no answers. Alleged financial...
Changes at the Newberry County School District
NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District will see technology and meal service changes for students during the 2022-2023 school yea
The Post and Courier
Clemson boutique hotel staffed by workers with intellectual disabilities opens
CLEMSON — After a decade of planning and four years of construction, a boutique hotel on Clemson University’s campus that employs people with intellectual disabilities is now welcoming guests. The Shepherd Hotel co-founders Rich Davies and Rick Hayduk described the hotel that is nestled between College Avenue and...
Parent arrested after deputies break up students’ fight on South Carolina school bus
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
South Carolina professor holds baby while mom learns in university classroom
An Upstate professor held a fussy baby while her mom continued learning at Lander University.
WLTX.com
Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations. The City...
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' Dawn Staley stands by decision to cancel BYU series
COLUMBIA — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley isn’t backing down, although she did express remorse for the criticism her decision brought to her school. Staley announced a week ago that her national champion women’s basketball team would not play an already contracted home-and-home series with BYU that was set to begin in Columbia this season. The reason for her decision was an alleged incident during an Aug. 26 volleyball match between BYU and Duke in Provo, Utah.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area coroner hopes facial reconstruction will help ID skeletal remains
COLUMBIA — The Richland County Coroner’s office is asking for help to identify a man whose skeletal remains were found in December 2020 in a wooded area. Facial reconstruction images released Sept. 9 show a White man with grey hair. Deputy coroner and forensic anthropologist, William Stevens, said the image won’t look exactly like the man who died, but the hope is it will get leads.
The Post and Courier
Homelessness in Aiken, Richmond counties is growing
In the first four weeks of the school year, already Aiken County Public School District has identified more than 70 students as homeless. That figure could grow to more than 400 students by the end of the school year. “I’m hoping not, but it could possibly be,” said Vicki Miller...
The Post and Courier
Columbia activists, experts commend city's homelessness plan, look ahead to next steps
COLUMBIA — The capital city's plan to build a village of one-room shelters and create a hub for homeless services is a great first step toward addressing the unsheltered population, say local service providers, experts and homeless people. The next step, they say, should be more affordable housing and...
The Post and Courier
Oktoberfest is upon us. Here's the comprehensive guide of where to celebrate in Columbia.
Oktoberfest, a weeks long beer-drinking celebration that happens once a year in Munich, will be celebrated at bars and breweries across the Columbia area starting this month. From Columbia Craft in the Vista releasing three speciality beers during the celebration to Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia hosting the city's mayor as he taps the first beer keg, the Oktoberfest offerings are uniquely Columbia.
The Post and Courier
Bond denied for Columbia-area teen accused of shooting at police, fleeing to Alabama
COLUMBIA — A 19-year-old accused of firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was denied bond Sept. 9 and is charged with attempted murder. Following the July shooting in Richland County, U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect, Ladre Smith, a month later and two states away in Birmingham, Ala.
footballscoop.com
The story behind why South Carolina brought back the Wishbone last week
It's said year after year that schemes in college football all follow a cyclical nature. Back in the 60's and 70's the Wishbone was the most dominant offense in college football, with Texas and Oklahoma using it to pummel opponents into submission during national title runs. However, like what happens...
