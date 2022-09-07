New York Jets running back Michael Carter is the "heartbeat of our offense," according to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Carter will open the season as the Jets' starting running back, ahead of second-round rookie Breece Hall. The two are expected to work in tandem and Hall's role figures to grow as the season progresses, but Carter should see more opportunities at the beginning of the year. Zach Wilson's injury is not considered a downgrade for Carter or the Jets' backfield, as he struggled at times with accuracy on check-downs last year. As a rookie, Carter registered the sixth-most targets per route run (30 percent) among backs who ran at least 100 routes.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO