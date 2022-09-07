Read full article on original website
What's the latest injury news ahead of Vikings-Packers?
The Packers are set to be without three starters.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to extend by deadline
The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson did not come to an agreement on a contract extension, per Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. Jackson's camp imposed an arbitrary Friday deadline to get a deal done, so the 2019 MVP will play out this season on the final year of his rookie contract. "We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season," DeCosta said. Jackson and the Ravens will start things off against the New York Jets in Week 1.
Saints' Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 1's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas was limited again on Thursday and appears to be on track to face the Falcons in Week 1. He reportedly looked good in the open portion of Thursday's practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information, but barring a setback, Thomas has a good chance to play his first game since 2020.
Russell Gage (hamstring) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's Week One game against the Dallas Cowboys. After three limited participations, Gage's Week One availability remains in the air with a hamstring injury. Expect Julio Jones to see more volume versus Dallas if Gage is ruled out.
KJ Hamler (knee, hip) listed as questionable for Broncos' Week 1 matchup versus Seattle
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee, hip) is questionable to play in Monday's Week One game against the Seattle Seahawks. After three limited practices, Hamler's status remains unknown versus Seattle. In a potential third receiver role behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, numberFire's models project Hamler to score 5.4 FanDuel points.
Cowboys expect Dak Prescott (ankle) to play Sunday night
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) is expected to play on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per head coach Mike McCarthy. Prescott was limited at Thursday's practice, but McCarthy said the plan is for him to be a full participant on Friday and Saturday. "I don't have any concern about him playing Sunday," McCarthy stated. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the over/under in the Cowboys-Buccaneers game (50.5) is the fourth-highest total in Week 1.
Details about Tom Brady's absence come to light
What did Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady do during those 11 days away from training camp last month? A report from ESPN sheds some light on Brady’s absence.
Bears' game-day roster for Week 1 vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears will battle the San Francisco 49ers to open the 2022 season, where they’ll be looking to start the Matt Eberflus era with a victory. The Bears are 6.5-point home underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Practice squad players defensive...
Jets: Michael Carter is heartbeat of offense
New York Jets running back Michael Carter is the "heartbeat of our offense," according to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Carter will open the season as the Jets' starting running back, ahead of second-round rookie Breece Hall. The two are expected to work in tandem and Hall's role figures to grow as the season progresses, but Carter should see more opportunities at the beginning of the year. Zach Wilson's injury is not considered a downgrade for Carter or the Jets' backfield, as he struggled at times with accuracy on check-downs last year. As a rookie, Carter registered the sixth-most targets per route run (30 percent) among backs who ran at least 100 routes.
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Wade for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel...
Jonathan Schoop takes over second base for Tigers on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder jonathan Schoop is batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Schoop will operate second base after Harold Castro was left on the bench in Kansas City. numberFire's models project Schoop to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Joc Pederson in lineup for San Francisco Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pederson is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Pederson for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
Giants' J.D. Davis batting third on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. Tommy La Stella returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 14.8 FanDuel...
Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Nick Fortes sent to Miami's bench on Saturday evening
Miami Marlins center Nick Fortes is not starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will sit on the bench at home after Jacob Stallings was chosen as Saturday's catcher for Pablo Lopez. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 7.2%...
Angels' Matt Duffy batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Duffy will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and Houston. Andrew Velazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Duffy for 6.1 FanDuel points...
Mike Ford batting sixth for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Mike Ford is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Ford will man first base after Matt Thaiss was rested on Saturday night versus Houston's righty Jose Urquidy. numberFire's models project Ford to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Cardinals' Rondale Moore suffers hamstring injury on Thursday
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Thursday. Moore is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. With just three days until the Cardinals season opener, Moore now appears doubtful to be on the field against the Kansas City Chiefs. If Moore is ruled out, the Cardinals will be extremely thin at wide receiver, with Marquise Brown expected to lead the way against the Chiefs.
Allen Lazard (ankle) DNP in Green Bay's Friday practice
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) did not practice on Friday. Lazard's Week One availability is heading in the wrong direction after the Packers' receiver was unable to practice at all this week. Expect Sammy Watkins and Randal Cobb to see more targets in Sunday's divisional showdown versus the Minnesota Vikings with Lazard doubtful to suit up.
Week 1 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
