SFStation.com
Erie Bazaar ~ Free Community Flea Market
Please join us at Public Works for an afternoon of one-of-a-kind art, shopping, food, drinks, music, & friends. Erie Bazaar is a free monthly public pop-up marketplace event that showcases Bay Area creators, creatives, artists, and musicians. We'll be putting the spotlight on those that help make this city so special and continuing our pursuit to support the arts. The event will feature local vendors outside on the patio and inside the main room, and we will be serving up drinks and our resident DJs will be playing some tunes.
2022 Rock N Swap Record Fair At KUSF
Dealers and vendors come from all over to sell music related items in various formats and genres along with hard-to-find rarities including a huge amount of vinyl as well as memorabilia in this 6,000+ square-foot venue. This event is one of the biggest regularly held swaps of its kind in California for over 35 years. Proceeds help KUSF.org alive and make people happy (really happy.
50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, 'A Festival Like No Other'
The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is "A Festival Like No Other" and this year marks our spectacular 50th Anniversary Celebration, September 10-11, 2022!. An authentic and moveable feast for the senses. The cool, vibrant, multicultural Castro Street vibe. It's Silicon Valley's World-Class Art, Music & Food Festival, voted Best Festival by Metro readership for more than a decade.
Let Her Sing 2022
For the sixth year running, Diaspora Arts Connection is proud to present Let her Sing 2022: A Celebration of Female Voices. Ten female vocalists and a group of exceptional musicians come together again on September 10, 2022 to celebrate the female voice, suppressed and threatened in parts of the world. Join us for an evening of exciting music and solidarity with the female voice. This year's program is co-presented with the Artistic Freedom Initiative.
Antony and Cleopatra
She was his queen. He was her downfall. San Francisco Opera's 100th Season begins with John Adams' thrilling new opera, commissioned for the Company's centennial and conducted by Music Director Eun Sun Kim. Libretto by John Adams from Shakespeare with supplementary passages from Plutarch, Virgil and and other classical texts....
