Please join us at Public Works for an afternoon of one-of-a-kind art, shopping, food, drinks, music, & friends. Erie Bazaar is a free monthly public pop-up marketplace event that showcases Bay Area creators, creatives, artists, and musicians. We'll be putting the spotlight on those that help make this city so special and continuing our pursuit to support the arts. The event will feature local vendors outside on the patio and inside the main room, and we will be serving up drinks and our resident DJs will be playing some tunes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO