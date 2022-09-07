Read full article on original website
Fight on Chester County school bus leads to arrest of a parent, sheriff’s office says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One parent was arrested and another ticketed after a brawl on a Chester County school bus, officials said. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon. Shortly after the fight began, the...
Chesterfield, S.C. missing man found dead, investigation underway
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested after a Chesterfield, S.C. missing person’s case turned into a homicide investigation, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. John Wesley White was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at his home on Park Street. He was found dead...
CMPD enforcement a day after attempted rape on Campbell Creek Greenway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. Officers say she was attacked Wednesday morning while walking alone. The woman was able to fight off the attacker, who got away. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search...
Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
Retired NYPD officer, now Union Co. Sheriff’s deputy remembers 9/11 attack
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
CMPD documents show suspects provided transportation to sell stolen catalytic converters
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a part of your car, but you may not have seen it or know where it’s located. Catalytic converters are anti-pollution devices that contain precious metals, and thieves are after them. WBTV obtained court documents, which detail CMPD’s ongoing catalytic converter investigation.
Gaston Co. Schools employees hold demonstrations demanding resolution to payroll issues
Kannapolis Fire Department introduces Community Connect
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department encourages the public to sign up for the new Community Connect Program. This free program allows residents and business owners to share valuable information that may be needed by firefighters in the case of an emergency. The public can register their information online.
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down the license plate agency off 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officials say several contract violations were found. The closure won’t affect the license office and license and theft bureau district office at the same location. The agencies...
One person killed after car strikes tree, catches on fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after the vehicle they were driving ran off the road, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on Friday evening in York County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:19 p.m. on Smithford Road near...
Cayden Dubbeld Bee Mighty/NICU blanket Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting today and going until September 18th, a blanket drive to benefit local NICU babies is happening across Charlotte. You can donate new and gently-used blankets to both Levine Children’s and Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.... the idea was started by one mom, in honor of her 3-year-old son, Cayden.
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena now through September 17
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Fair has opened its gates for the 2022 season and will run through Saturday, September 17 at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Concord, off Hwy 49. The Fair is open Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 11...
WBTV Expands On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has announced plans to expand its in-depth news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, September 19. Jamie Boll, who has anchored the nightly program since its inception in 2018, is excited to have the added time. “We’ve always prided ourselves on telling deeper, more nuanced stories than a traditional newscast allows,” Boll said. “This new format lets us bring even more depth, more context, and strengthens our commitment to covering the issues facing our community.”
City of Charlotte postpones parking changes initially scheduled to take effect this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this year, the City of Charlotte announced that motorists parking in the Uptown and South End areas would be charged for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays. Those plans were scheduled to take effect on Saturday, Sept. 10, but in a social media post on...
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
