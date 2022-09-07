ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Chesterfield, S.C. missing man found dead, investigation underway

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested after a Chesterfield, S.C. missing person’s case turned into a homicide investigation, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. John Wesley White was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at his home on Park Street. He was found dead...
CHESTERFIELD, SC
WBTV

Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Fire Department introduces Community Connect

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department encourages the public to sign up for the new Community Connect Program. This free program allows residents and business owners to share valuable information that may be needed by firefighters in the case of an emergency. The public can register their information online.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down the license plate agency off 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officials say several contract violations were found. The closure won’t affect the license office and license and theft bureau district office at the same location. The agencies...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Cayden Dubbeld Bee Mighty/NICU blanket Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting today and going until September 18th, a blanket drive to benefit local NICU babies is happening across Charlotte. You can donate new and gently-used blankets to both Levine Children’s and Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.... the idea was started by one mom, in honor of her 3-year-old son, Cayden.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

WBTV Expands On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has announced plans to expand its in-depth news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, September 19. Jamie Boll, who has anchored the nightly program since its inception in 2018, is excited to have the added time. “We’ve always prided ourselves on telling deeper, more nuanced stories than a traditional newscast allows,” Boll said. “This new format lets us bring even more depth, more context, and strengthens our commitment to covering the issues facing our community.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
CHARLOTTE, NC

