High School Volleyball: Falcons top Bears in four sets

South Central won back-to-back sets to finish off a 25-15, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18 victory over visiting New Bern in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference volleyball match Tuesday night.

After taking the first set, the hosts dropped the second, as the match was even at one set apiece heading into a pivotal third set.

The Bears appeared to have all the momentum, as they jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the crucial set.

South Central (4-1, 2-1 BCC) then put a halt to the away side’s momentum, as a Haven Roebuck kill swung the service to the home side before a pair of service points from Emily Martin continued to swing the match.

A key moment came on Martin’s first service, as a lengthy rally was eventually put to an end with a Brooklynne Evans block to even the score at three apiece.

Nearing the midway portion of the set, Roebuck took over, leading the Falcons on a 6-1 run to take control. A kill by the sophomore on a Riley Brooks service gave South Central a 7-5 edge, as after a sideout, she sent herself to the service line with yet another kill.

Roebuck went on a three-point run at the line, as Jadyn Smith came up with a diving dig to keep the run alive. One of the Falcons’ senior leaders, Miriam Hardy, also played a large factor in the team pulling away in the third set.

Hardy had a kill of her own near the midway point of the set, before rattling off three points at the service line behind kills from Roebuck and Evans to stretch the home side’s advantage to 18-9.

New Bern later cut the deficit to three before a service fault and a pair of service points from Brooks put the Falcons ahead 22-16.

Hardy added her second kill of the set to give South Central set point, sending Jadyn Smith to the service line. The home side finished off the 25-19 third-set win with a kill from Roebuck, as it took a 2-1 set lead.

“All we had to do was just play our game,” South Central head coach Linda Bryant said. “The basic game of volleyball is a pass, a set and a hit, and when we can get that good pass, we’ll put the ball down.”

In a back-and-forth fourth set, the Bears jumped out to an early 8-4 advantage before an 8-1 run by the hosts.

A kill by Roebuck led to a five-point service run from Jordan Winstead to put the Falcons in front 10-8. Winstead’s run included a pair of aces and was helped along by kills from Hannah Ebeling and Roebuck.

New Bern recaptured the lead with a three-point run from Kyle Brice, going in front 13-12, before the Falcons responded with a two-point run by Somer Davenport to pull back in front at 16-14.

Later in the set, the Bears held the service facing a 19-18 deficit, before a sideout sent Brooks to the service line. She clinched the set and the match with a five-point run which included back-to-back aces and was finished off by kills from Roebuck and Evans.

Evans finished with a team-leading 21 kills along with eight blocks and 17 service points, while Roebuck added 11 kills and 10 service points, which tied for the team-high along with Brooks.

South Central controlled the first set from start to finish on its way to the 25-15 win, limiting the visitors to just three service points in the set.

“When you’re receiving, it always goes back to that first pass,” Bryant said. “You have to do something with that first pass or you’re going to have a long night.”

The set was closely contested early on before Roebuck went on a four-point run to give the Falcons a more comfortable lead at 11-5.

Davenport eventually finished off the opening-set win with back-to-back points at the line, as Evans slammed home the set-winning kill.

The Falcons led for most of the second set as well before New Bern surged ahead late to win 26-24 and even the match at 1-1.

Late in the set, Roebuck evened the score at 22 with a kill, then a pair of Evans’ service points, bolstered by an ace and a kill from Brooks, gave South Central set point at 24-22.

Following a service fault, Zoe Duggan won three straight points on the line, finishing the set off with consecutive aces to send the teams into the third frame even at one.

South Central returns to the court on the road Thursday against Croatan in a non-conference match.

JPII makes change

The John Paul II football program will transition to all 11-man games beginning in the fall of 2023.

The Saints have an overall record of 20-12 since starting football in 2019. After going 2-6 in their inaugural season, they are 18-6 including two trips to the NCISAA 8-man Division II state championship game. Even though the Saints have played in an 8-man league, they have played seven 11-man games between the 2021 & 2022 seasons, going 5-2 and starting this season 3-0.

Prior to starting the football program, both 8-man and 11-man options were explored.

After looking at the amount of travel involved with potential 11-man opponents at the time along with having only 23 players, the decision was made to play 8-man football.

“Sometimes you have to walk before you can run, and I think that’s what the 8-man game has allowed us to do,” athletic director and football coach Sean Murphy said. The school now has 230 students and the football roster has doubled to 46 players.

“Before I came to JPII, I had never coached 8-man football. It was a new challenge for me personally to start a program from scratch in a different format,” Murphy said. “It’s a great game, but unfortunately there are some who have the perception that 8-man players are not recruited for the next level which is simply not true. Including this year’s senior class, we will have graduated a total of 20 players and several of them have been recruited and are playing or will play in college,” Murphy said.

Saints football will wait until 2025 to join an 11-man league. They will play as an independent in 2023 and 2024 and be eligible for postseason play. In 2025, JPII will be moving to the Big East Conference for football only which currently consists of Grace Christian, Harrells Christian, North Raleigh Christian, Ravenscroft, Trinity Christian and Wake Christian.