The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on Wednesday, highlighted by home contests against Michigan, Indiana and Iowa. Ohio State will begin the conference slate on Dec. 4 by traveling to face Rutgers. The Buckeyes will return home to face Michigan State on Dec. 11 before taking time off for winter break. The Buckeyes will return to the court on Dec. 28, going on the road to face Northwestern before wrapping the calendar year with a home contest against Michigan on Dec. 31.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO