Columbus, OH

Three Questions Asked: Arkansas State

Ohio State will take part in the first of two tune-up games this season on Saturday, set for a noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Buckeye Sports Bulletin is taking a look at the most pressing questions facing the Buckeyes as they prepare for the second game of the season.
Emeka Egbuka Could See Increased Role Against Red Wolves

With the injury to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the breakout performance of fifth-year wideout Xavier Johnson against Notre Dame, it felt as though Emeka Egbuka’s nine-catch, 90-yard outing went under the radar. Egbuka was a safety blanket for Stroud, who targeted the sophomore 11 times after Smith-Njigba was forced to...
Big Ten Announces Conference Slate For Ohio State Men’s Basketball

The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for all 14 men’s basketball teams, including Ohio State, on Thursday. The Buckeyes’ conference slate is defined by home-and-away contests with Michigan State and Purdue and a road bout with rival Michigan. Ohio State opens conference play on Dec. 1 when...
Tommy Eichenberg Named FWAA Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week

The Football Writers Association of America voted Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg as the Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame. Eichenberg finished with a team-high nine tackles (three for loss) to go along with two sacks of Notre...
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Announces Full Schedule

The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on Wednesday, highlighted by home contests against Michigan, Indiana and Iowa. Ohio State will begin the conference slate on Dec. 4 by traveling to face Rutgers. The Buckeyes will return home to face Michigan State on Dec. 11 before taking time off for winter break. The Buckeyes will return to the court on Dec. 28, going on the road to face Northwestern before wrapping the calendar year with a home contest against Michigan on Dec. 31.
Further Details Emerge Regarding Ryan Day’s Contract Extension

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day reaffirmed his commitment to the Buckeyes on May 18, signing a contract extension that would keep him in the scarlet and gray until the conclusion of the 2028 season. According to a copy of Day’s contract agreement obtained by Buckeye Sports Bulletin, Day...
