Read full article on original website
Related
buckeyesports.com
Three Questions Asked: Arkansas State
Ohio State will take part in the first of two tune-up games this season on Saturday, set for a noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Buckeye Sports Bulletin is taking a look at the most pressing questions facing the Buckeyes as they prepare for the second game of the season.
buckeyesports.com
Emeka Egbuka Could See Increased Role Against Red Wolves
With the injury to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the breakout performance of fifth-year wideout Xavier Johnson against Notre Dame, it felt as though Emeka Egbuka’s nine-catch, 90-yard outing went under the radar. Egbuka was a safety blanket for Stroud, who targeted the sophomore 11 times after Smith-Njigba was forced to...
buckeyesports.com
Lathan Ransom Expected To Start For Ohio State Against Arkansas State
One of Ohio State’s stars against Notre Dame was safety Lathan Ransom, who did not start but played the majority of the game at the Bandit for the Buckeyes and finished with seven tackles on the night. Ransom is being rewarded for his performance, as Ohio State head coach...
buckeyesports.com
Big Ten Announces Conference Slate For Ohio State Men’s Basketball
The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for all 14 men’s basketball teams, including Ohio State, on Thursday. The Buckeyes’ conference slate is defined by home-and-away contests with Michigan State and Purdue and a road bout with rival Michigan. Ohio State opens conference play on Dec. 1 when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckeyesports.com
Tommy Eichenberg Named FWAA Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week
The Football Writers Association of America voted Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg as the Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame. Eichenberg finished with a team-high nine tackles (three for loss) to go along with two sacks of Notre...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Announces Full Schedule
The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on Wednesday, highlighted by home contests against Michigan, Indiana and Iowa. Ohio State will begin the conference slate on Dec. 4 by traveling to face Rutgers. The Buckeyes will return home to face Michigan State on Dec. 11 before taking time off for winter break. The Buckeyes will return to the court on Dec. 28, going on the road to face Northwestern before wrapping the calendar year with a home contest against Michigan on Dec. 31.
buckeyesports.com
Further Details Emerge Regarding Ryan Day’s Contract Extension
Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day reaffirmed his commitment to the Buckeyes on May 18, signing a contract extension that would keep him in the scarlet and gray until the conclusion of the 2028 season. According to a copy of Day’s contract agreement obtained by Buckeye Sports Bulletin, Day...
Comments / 0