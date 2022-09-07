ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?

Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees baffled by umps', replay crew's critical decision in Twins win

Yankees fans can argue that the only reason the Twins beat their team Thursday night is because of a missed call by the umpires and replay officials. With the game tied 2-2 and one out in the eighth inning, Twins outfielder Jake Cave hit a grounder to first baseman Marwin Gonzalez, who flipped the ball to the pitcher Wandy Peralta, who stepped on the bag a moment before Cave.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Community Policy