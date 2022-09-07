ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."

Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
TMZ.com

NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week

Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Gamespot

NBA 2K23 Milwaukee Bucks Roster And Ratings

NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are the highest-rated team in 2K23, and they have the highest-rated player in the game. If you're curious about who the Bucks' other best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Bucks roster.
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Confirms Lakers Won't Trade Russell Westbrook This Offseason: "They Don’t Like Any Of Their Offers And They’re Going To Try And Make The Best Of It And See What Happens.”

Russell Westbrook was linked with a move away from Los Angeles all summer long, but as things stand right now, the controversial point guard is more likely to stay in Southern California than go to a different city and start from scratch on a different team. After the Patrick Beverley...
