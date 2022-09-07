Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell said there was only one NBA player who scared him. The post Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."
Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
Golf Digest
Michael Jordan hit J.R. Smith with one of the great daggers of all time during a recent round of golf
J.R. Smith could beat almost anyone in the world when it comes to basketball, and probably golf too. The NBA champ and now college golfer is certainly an athlete in every sense of the word, yet he still pales in comparison to Michael Jordan (obviously) who recently “smoked” Smith on the course and then threw a few jabs in just for good measure.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
Shaquille O’Neal says Russell Westbrook showed ‘too much respect’ to LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season
In the opinion of retired Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Westbrook’s struggles last season were due to his deference toward LeBron James and Anthony Davis. O’Neal was asked during an interview with Dime Magazine what went wrong for Westbrook with the Lakers, with the Hall of...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
In any given season, every NBA team starts off with its own set of expectations. The success or failure of their season will be measured by how close they come to meeting them. Of course, for some teams, failure is the expectation. One of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that...
TMZ.com
NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week
Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Milwaukee Bucks Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Michael Jordan dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are the highest-rated team in 2K23, and they have the highest-rated player in the game. If you're curious about who the Bucks' other best players might be, where their top players rank in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Bucks roster.
NBA Scout Speaks On Major Need Chicago Bulls Must Address
The Chicago Bulls upgraded the roster around Zach LaVine the last year and a half. It began ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline when they acquired Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, providing the franchise with an All-Star duo as the team’s foundation. During the offseason, they upgraded...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Is 'Very Open' To Leaving Los Angeles Lakers And Wants To Be Traded To A Team That Wants His Old Version
Russell Westbrook appears to be ready to prove that he's still valuable on the Los Angeles Lakers, aiming to recover his best level this upcoming season under Darvin Ham. The Lakers reportedly feel 'comfortable' heading into training camp with Westbrook on the roster, but that might not be the end of his story.
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Confirms Lakers Won't Trade Russell Westbrook This Offseason: "They Don’t Like Any Of Their Offers And They’re Going To Try And Make The Best Of It And See What Happens.”
Russell Westbrook was linked with a move away from Los Angeles all summer long, but as things stand right now, the controversial point guard is more likely to stay in Southern California than go to a different city and start from scratch on a different team. After the Patrick Beverley...
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
