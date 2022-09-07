ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 279 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .258 batting average with...
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star

The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Associated Press

Cronenworth, Padres beat Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A long, wet night ended with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres earning a rare win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Friday to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West. The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped a half-game in front of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild card. “It was crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain,” Cronenworth said. “The crowd was going crazy — it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially when you have your home crowd behind you.
Yardbarker

The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster

With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Sportico

L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Mulling Bid for the Angels

The billionaire businessman and Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is exploring a bid for the Los Angeles Angels, according to two people familiar with the matter. He has been a minority owner of the Los Angles Lakers since 2010 but would increase his prominence on the sports scene—locally and nationally— with this splashy purchase.   Soon-Shiong, 70, has a net worth of $8.94 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He couldn’t be reached for comment. Galatioto Sports Partners, which has been retained by the MLB club, declined to comment.   This isn’t the first time Soon-Shiong has been interested in investing...
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto taking over second base for Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will man second base after Chris Taylor was shifted to left field, Trayce Thompson was moved to center, and Cody Bellinger was given the night off. In a matchup against Padres' Mike...
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse sitting Saturday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Neuse is being replaced at second base by Tony Kemp versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 287 plate appearances this season, Neuse has a .215 batting average with a...
