ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pro fighters react after multiple altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland lead to UFC 279 press conference cancellation

Several pro fighters have reacted after altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland resulted in the cancellation of the UFC 279 press conference. Today’s presser was cancelled prematurely after “all hell broke loose” backstage, this according to UFC President Dana White. “Yeah, this ain’t gonna...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev blames Darren Till for his huge weight miss at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to release his first statement following his massive weight miss ahead of UFC 279. Chimaev was set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in what was going to be a massive fight. It was a big opportunity for Chimaev to face a massive star in Diaz but on Friday morning, it was revealed he was having problems making weight and when he stepped on the scale he weighed 178.5lbs, 7.5lbs overweight.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland issues statement after backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev cancels the UFC 279 press conference

Kevin Holland has issued a statement after his backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev forced Dana White to cancel today’s UFC 279 press conference. Holland participated in the event opposite his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez. Once finished fielding questions from the media, ‘Trailblazer’ and ‘D-Rod’ made their way backstage so the next set of fighters could come on.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz

UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor congratulates Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, slams Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279

Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, this while slamming Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279. It was supposed to be Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, ‘Borz’ missed the promotions welterweight limit by a whopping 7.5lbs and the fight was ultimately scratched as Team Diaz would not entertain a catchweight contest.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Darren Till
Person
Trevin Giles
Person
Kelvin Gastelum
Person
Dricus Du Plessis
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Brad Tavares
Person
Santiago Ponzinibbio
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland’s teams continue to bicker at fighter hotel (Video)

Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland and their teams continued to bicker at one another following the press conference being canceled. Before the press conference was set to begin, Dana White said “all hell broke loose” and there was a scuffle. The UFC boss was then forced to cancel the event, and he gave more details about it as he said Chimaev and Holland went at it followed by Diaz’s team being part of it.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 279 Results: Nate Diaz stops Tony Ferguson (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 event is headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (20-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Octagon#Espn#Ufc 282#Ufc London#South African
bjpenndotcom

Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”

Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz gives thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: “I think they’d be stupid if they’re trying to count him out”

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has given his take on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his win over Tyron Woodley last December. In that outing, Paul was first expected to face Tommy Fury, but ‘TNT’ pulled out. As a result, ‘The Chosen One’ stepped in on short notice for the headliner.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Johnny Walker submits Ion Cuțelaba at UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 main card was kicked off by a light heavyweight bout featuring Johnny Walker taking on Ion Cuțelaba. Walker (19-7 MMA) had entered the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian standout was coming off a knockout loss to Jamahal Hill in his most previous Octagon appearance this past February.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy