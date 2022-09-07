Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland and their teams continued to bicker at one another following the press conference being canceled. Before the press conference was set to begin, Dana White said “all hell broke loose” and there was a scuffle. The UFC boss was then forced to cancel the event, and he gave more details about it as he said Chimaev and Holland went at it followed by Diaz’s team being part of it.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO