Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279
Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
Pro fighters react after multiple altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland lead to UFC 279 press conference cancellation
Several pro fighters have reacted after altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland resulted in the cancellation of the UFC 279 press conference. Today’s presser was cancelled prematurely after “all hell broke loose” backstage, this according to UFC President Dana White. “Yeah, this ain’t gonna...
Khamzat Chimaev blames Darren Till for his huge weight miss at UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to release his first statement following his massive weight miss ahead of UFC 279. Chimaev was set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in what was going to be a massive fight. It was a big opportunity for Chimaev to face a massive star in Diaz but on Friday morning, it was revealed he was having problems making weight and when he stepped on the scale he weighed 178.5lbs, 7.5lbs overweight.
Kevin Holland issues statement after backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev cancels the UFC 279 press conference
Kevin Holland has issued a statement after his backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev forced Dana White to cancel today’s UFC 279 press conference. Holland participated in the event opposite his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez. Once finished fielding questions from the media, ‘Trailblazer’ and ‘D-Rod’ made their way backstage so the next set of fighters could come on.
Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Kevin Holland calling him “wannabe street”: “Forget that last slap I gave you?”
Kevin Holland is very familiar with Khamzat Chimaev’s habit of getting in the faces of UFC athletes on fight week. Back in September of 2020, Chimaev accosted him at the UFC fighter hotel, getting physical with ‘Trailblazer’ over an Instagram comment about wearing masks. “He only does...
Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz
UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
Conor McGregor congratulates Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, slams Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279
Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, this while slamming Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279. It was supposed to be Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, ‘Borz’ missed the promotions welterweight limit by a whopping 7.5lbs and the fight was ultimately scratched as Team Diaz would not entertain a catchweight contest.
UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland’s teams continue to bicker at fighter hotel (Video)
Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland and their teams continued to bicker at one another following the press conference being canceled. Before the press conference was set to begin, Dana White said “all hell broke loose” and there was a scuffle. The UFC boss was then forced to cancel the event, and he gave more details about it as he said Chimaev and Holland went at it followed by Diaz’s team being part of it.
UFC 279 has a new main event following Khamzat Chimaev’s brutal weight miss
UFC 279 has a new main event after Khamzat Chimaev brutally missed weight for his slated welterweight bout with Nate Diaz. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) weighed in at 178.5 pounds, 7.5lbs above the welterweight limit, and Diaz (21-13 MMA) was not willing to entertain a catchweight contest. “Another source inside Diaz’s...
UFC 279 Results: Nate Diaz stops Tony Ferguson (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 279 event is headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (20-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
Dana White reacts to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance
Dana White is reacting to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. It will be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the welterweight main event this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Diaz, 37, has not...
Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”
Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
Nate Diaz gives thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: “I think they’d be stupid if they’re trying to count him out”
UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has given his take on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his win over Tyron Woodley last December. In that outing, Paul was first expected to face Tommy Fury, but ‘TNT’ pulled out. As a result, ‘The Chosen One’ stepped in on short notice for the headliner.
Dana White reveals doctors advised Khamzat Chimaev to stop cutting weight at UFC 279: “He started locking up”
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for his post-fight comments at UFC 279: “Your nothing without me”
Conor McGregor was not happy with the post-fight comments made by Nate Diaz at tonight’s UFC 279 event. Diaz (21-13 MMA) completed the final fight of his UFC contract when he stepped in the Octagon with Tony Ferguson this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had entered his final Octagon appearance...
Dana White shares his take on what made Nate Diaz a UFC star: “His whole anti-the company, anti-everything.”
Dana White and UFC lightweight/welterweight, Nate Diaz, have had a rocky history to say the least. Diaz (20-13 MMA) will face Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, in what serves as the final fight of his existing contract. Diaz, who is most famously known for upsetting...
Leon Edwards questions Kamaru Usman’s “weird” reaction to KO loss at UFC 278: “I just don’t believe it”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has questioned Kamaru Usman‘s recent comments. ‘Rocky’ faced ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in the main event of UFC 278 last month. The bout was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015. In that first meeting, Usman scored a unanimous decision victory.
Israel Adesanya claims there’s only one thing that his UFC 281 opponent Alex Pereira is really good at: “Completely honest, threat meter six”
Israel Adesanya is claiming there’s only on thing that his UFC 281 opponent Alex Pereira is really good at. Yes, UFC 281 will see Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) in the middleweight main event on Saturday November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Pros react after Johnny Walker submits Ion Cuțelaba at UFC 279
Tonight’s UFC 279 main card was kicked off by a light heavyweight bout featuring Johnny Walker taking on Ion Cuțelaba. Walker (19-7 MMA) had entered the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian standout was coming off a knockout loss to Jamahal Hill in his most previous Octagon appearance this past February.
